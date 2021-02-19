Bidwill Advocates Patience for Pending Fitzgerald Decision

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has a message for fans that wonder almost every day whether wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will retire or return for at least one more season: “Be patient.”

Last year, Fitzgerald’s decision was made a lot quicker with the signing of a 1-year, $11.5 million contract on Jan. 15.

Of course, the 2020 season included pandemic protocols and Fitzgerald missed three games; two on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the season finale because of a groin injury. Those missed games cost him close to $94,000, which were linked to a per-game roster bonus ($31,250) in his contract.

Bidwill was asked about Fitzgerald during a Thursday appearance on Arizona Sports Station 98.7 FM.

He said, “I know it's on everybody's mind. It normally is about this time of year. I don't have any news to report there. You know, I pretty much every year say ‘Let's just be patient.’ There are a lot of things that Larry's thinking about.”

Bidwill, who also revealed he has had several conversations with cornerback Patrick Peterson about his contract status, insisted he didn’t ask Fitzgerald about his thinking during a recent talk.

“I did get a chance to speak with him on the way back from the Super Bowl,” Bidwill said. “We rode back to Phoenix together and had a long discussion. Didn't ask him a single question about this. You just want to let him take his time. Be patient. And I hope we're able to see him in our uniform coming back this year.”

As he noted with Peterson’s situation, Bidwill is hopeful players will work with the team because of a significantly reduced salary cap in 2021.

He said, “I hope to get Pat and Larry and everybody back, but we all got to work with the reality that the salary cap is going down for every team across the league.”