Michael Bidwill Hopes to See Another Jump from Kyler Murray in Year 3

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not continue the two-year streak of second-year quarterbacks winning the league MVP in 2020.

However, Murray's second campaign in the NFL in 2020 was record-breaking in several ways, and resulted in his first selection to the Pro Bowl.

His milestones include:

--Franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback (single season)

--Franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (single season)

--NFL record for most completions through the first two years of a career

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill appeared on 98.7 Arizona's Sports Station show Doug & Wolf Thursday, and shared his thoughts about the former No. 1 overall pick's progress.

"He was Rookie of the Year in his rookie year, he made the Pro Bowl in 2020, which was a significant accomplishment," Bidwill said. "I want to see the next jump. I think we all want to see the next jump. He made a big step forward between his rookie year and a second year."

Murray improved his completion percentage, threw more touchdowns and increased his Defense-adjusted Value Over Average from -3.1 percent to 4.6 percent.

However, the second half of his 2020 season was less successful than the first.

This occurred for various reasons. Opponents locked in on his running ability and got more pressure on him. The Cardinals running game stumbled, which made Arizona more one-dimensional. Murray was affected to some degree by injuries, especially when he missed most of the season finale against the Rams because of a leg injury.

Still, Bidwill is confident in Murray's competitiveness and believes this is a reason why he will continue to progress.

"I fully expect it and I know he expects the same. I mean, he's got a fire in his belly," Bidwill said. "We've all seen it. A competitive spirit where he wants to win. And he wants to win now and I love that. That's what I want. And that's what I expect and that's what he expects."

During the season, Murray showed that desire, pointing out that he does not plan to compete down the road, but in the present. He said he does not want to wait until Year 6 or 7 to win.

That was key for Bidwill to hear.

Another is the chance for Murray to get more rapport with his receivers. Other than a workout last summer, Murray did not get much offseason work with his receivers until training camp.

"We had no preseason games, and we jumped right into regular season," Bidwill said. "I think it impacted us. We had this terrific trade to get (receiver) DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals, but he and Kyler weren't able to have any time in the offseason to throw the ball around and to get on the same page."

Perhaps more reps with his receivers, Murray continuing to grow and a couple of offensive personnel upgrades could help propel Murray to another level, one where he could compete for the MVP and pull the Cardinals over the finish line with wins more often.