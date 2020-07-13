The NFL and NFLPA are scheduled to talk today in an effort to make progress on an all-encompassing agreement that will set the protocols for teams reporting to training camp at the end of this month.

Perhaps the league could take to heart the opening words from a statement by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill who was released from a Rhode Island hospital this weekend after experiencing symptoms and testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

In the statement issued by the team, Bidwill said, "This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is."

Many others could take heed of those words as the United States continues to set records for the number of cases in July four months after the pandemic was declared.

It is believed that the virus struck the 55-year-old Bidwill in the previous three weeks, which he spent traveling on the East Coast. Early last week, the team owner developed a fever and headaches, prompting him to be tested. When it was learned the test came back positive, Bidwill was admitted to a hospital in Rhode Island at the recommendation of his doctor.

When the story of his positive test broke on Friday, the team said his symptoms had subsided and that he would likely leave the hospital during the weekend.

In the statement, Bidwill also said, "My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport (R.I.) Hospital. I am also overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from the Red Sea as well as so many friends and colleagues in Arizona and throughout the country. I'm very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measures to avoid it themselves."

Prior to beginning his travels, Bidwill had been working remotely since March and was proactive in supporting the community.

Soon after the pandemic hit in March, the club contributed $1 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. That was one of the biggest donations to a group that raised over $8 million.

State Farm Stadium was also the site for several blood drives in March and April.

At the time, Bidwill said in a statement, "As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together."

While Arizona has experienced a surge of cases since stay-at-home orders were lifted, the number did decrease over the weekend. There were 4,221 new cases reported on Friday, but around 2,500 Sunday and slightly more than 5,500 cases since Friday, bringing the state’s total to 122,467.

Maricopa County, where Phoenix and its surrounding communities are located, have accounted for 65.4 percent of the total cases and 50.6 percent of the 2,237 deaths.