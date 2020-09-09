When the Arizona Cardinals announced their initial 53-man roster Saturday, subsequent shifts were expected. It did not take more than a week for the first one to arise, as the Cardinals signed DT Angelo Blackson Tuesday after he was cut by the Houston Texans Saturday.

Arizona DT Michael Dogbe was the collateral damage from the signing, getting waived to make room for Blackson. Yet, the Cardinals hedged their bets for subsequent movement by only allocating 14 of their 16 practice-squad spots Sunday.

When Dogbe cleared waivers Wednesday, the Cardinals pounced and added him to their final practice-squad spot. In training camp, Arizona defensive line coach Brentson Buckner praised Dogbe and fellow second-year lineman Zach Allen for their improved physique and schematic fluency. Allen earned a job as a starter.

“They're two young guys that have really impressed me so far in camp,” Buckner said at the time. “They've both been more physical and I think there's a confidence of having that weight because when you come out of college, you're the big dog on campus. But then you get to the NFL where it’s grown-man strength. And you’re like, ‘Oh, I'm used to running through people.’ But they both have spent a lot of time in the offseason really changing their bodies and it's helped them confidence-wise.”

Dogbe, 25 in May, was a seventh-round pick in 2019 who played in eight games and was inactive for eight, while playing in just 82 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Since the end of his rookie season, Dogbe has added nearly 15 pounds of functional weight and looked physically impressive during the observable portion of Cardinals' practices.

"Now they've got the confidence that they're strong enough to play on this level and they’re understanding the game even more," Buckner said. "It’s slowing down to them ... Both of these guys have matured: weight-wise; strength-wise; and now you're starting to see their natural ability take over.”

Joining the practice squad as a non-vested veteran, Dogbe will make $8,400 per week and, if he remains with the unit for Weeks 1-17, will earn $142,800 for the year.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals