The fresh names on the defensive line, in addition to returning nose tackle Corey Peters, have dominated the discussion in the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals.

Versatile defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, a free-agent acquisition who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills. Two fourth-round choices this year, Rashard Lawrence out of LSU and Leki Fotu from Utah. They all are expected to come in and improve a position group that was decimated by injuries last season.

However, defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, who is back with the Cardinals this year after previously being with the team from 2013-17, has his eye on two 2019 draft choices that didn’t play much in their rookie season.

Third-round pick Zach Allen actually started the season opener, then played in the next three games before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks. He was inactive for the next six games and then was placed on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season.

Michael Dogbe, a seventh-round pick that played in eight games and was inactive for eight, played just 82 snaps on defense and 11 on special teams. Allen was at 144 and 20.

Both put on weight and strength in the offseason, and while Buckner hadn’t seen them in person, he said he watched tape and can see the difference from last year.

“They're two young guys that have really impressed me so far in camp,” Buckner said Thursday. “They've both been more physical and I think there's a confidence of having that weight. Because when you come out of college, you're the big dog on campus. But then you get to the NFL where it’s grown-man strength. And you’re like, ‘Oh, I'm used to running through people.’ But they both have spent a lot of time in the offseason really changing their bodies and it's helped them confidence-wise.”

Buckner said he has emphasized to them that “football is not rocket science.” He added, “I'm not a big-word user; it’s black and white with me. Simplify so your natural ability can take over. And now they've got the confidence that they're strong enough to play on this level and they’re understanding the game even more. It’s slowing down to them. A lot.”

Figuring out what it takes to play in the NFL usually doesn’t happen overnight, but doing what’s necessary off the field and in the weight room is imperative.

“A lot of people like to see rookies come in,” Buckner said. “I don't care what your (Scouting) Combine grade is. It can be 100, it could be a zero. You're not a professional football player yet because you don't know what you don't know. And it takes time. Even at the defensive line position. This is a harder position than people (realize) because you see so many different blocks and you're not going up against a duck this week.

“This guy (opponent) is not on scholarship. He didn't go to a Combine and wow them in shorts. This guy has earned a living that you’re going against and a lot of them are grown men.”

Having said his piece, Buckner likes what he sees from two guys he believes will compete.

He concluded, “Both of these guys have matured: weight-wise; strength-wise; and now you're starting to see their natural ability take over.”