Cardinals Protect Mike Nugent, Four Players Try Out

NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Nugent Protected by Cardinals; Four Players Try Out

The Arizona Cardinals protected four practice squad players, including kicker Mike Nugent, and reported tryouts with four players, three of whom are defensive backs.
Author:
Publish date:

In addition to protecting four practice squad players Tuesday, who can’t be signed by another team this week, the Cardinals also reported tryouts with four players. Three were defensive backs that actually were hosted Monday.

The players protected were tight end Seth DeValve, defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, kicker Mike Nugent and cornerback Jace Whittaker.

Nugent went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in a 26-7 win over the New York Giants Sunday in relief of kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was inactive with a back injury. DeValve recovered a fumble by running back Kenyan Drake during one of his offensive snaps.

The three defensive backs trying out were cornerback Picasso Nelson and safeties Stephen Denmark and Chris Miller.

Tuesday, tackle/guard Andrew Donnal had his workout.

Donnal (6-6, 305 from Iowa), has the most NFL experience of the group. Originally a fourth-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2015, he started two games his rookie season and four in 2016. For his career, he has played in 31 games with those six starts.

He has also been with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins where he played two games last season. He went to training camp with the Indianapolis Colts this year, but was placed on reserve/injured Aug. 23 and released with an injury settlement Aug. 31.

Denmark (6-2, 217 from Valdosta State) entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2019. He spent the season on the Bears’ practice squad and was waived this year on Sept. 5 and signed to the practice squad the following day. Released on Oct. 5, he then spent three weeks on the Cleveland Browns practice squad from Nov. 10 to Dec. 1.

Miller (5-11, 180 from Baylor), signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Seattle Seahawks this year. He was waived Sept. 5 and was briefly on the Tennessee Titans practice from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13.

Nelson (5-10, 193 from Southern Mississippi) signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He was waived in the cutdown to 53 players and was on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad from Nov. 25 through the remainder of the season.

He was waived by the Colts this year on Aug. 2 and claimed on waivers by the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins waived him Aug. 27 and he spent time on the Titans practice squad.

Arizona Cardinals kicker Mike Nugent (2) kicks a 34 yard field goal from the hold of punter Andy Lee (4) against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Cardinals Protect Mike Nugent, Four Players Try Out

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dennis Gardeck: A 'Star in his Role'

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) leaps up to score a touchdown against New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

My Take: Cardinals Red-Zone Stats Hurt by Absurd Rule

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray
News

Murray Earns Trust, Replaces Sweezy as Starting Right Guard

© Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Christian Kirk's Quiet Second Half of the Season

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (left) celebrates with linebacker Isaiah Simmons (48) after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Reddick Logs Five Sacks on Just 47 Snaps Played

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella (17) and wide receiver Keesean Johnson (19) following a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at State Farm Stadium.
News

Johnson Rising, Isabella Falling in Cardinals Receivers Room

© Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kliff Kingsbury: DT Jordan Phillips Out Next Game

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Standings Update: Cardinals Spot to Lose in the NFC Wild-Card After Week 14