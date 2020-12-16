Cardinals Protect Mike Nugent, Four Players Try Out

The Arizona Cardinals protected four practice squad players, including kicker Mike Nugent, and reported tryouts with four players, three of whom are defensive backs.

In addition to protecting four practice squad players Tuesday, who can’t be signed by another team this week, the Cardinals also reported tryouts with four players. Three were defensive backs that actually were hosted Monday.

The players protected were tight end Seth DeValve, defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, kicker Mike Nugent and cornerback Jace Whittaker.

Nugent went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts in a 26-7 win over the New York Giants Sunday in relief of kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was inactive with a back injury. DeValve recovered a fumble by running back Kenyan Drake during one of his offensive snaps.

The three defensive backs trying out were cornerback Picasso Nelson and safeties Stephen Denmark and Chris Miller.

Tuesday, tackle/guard Andrew Donnal had his workout.

Donnal (6-6, 305 from Iowa), has the most NFL experience of the group. Originally a fourth-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2015, he started two games his rookie season and four in 2016. For his career, he has played in 31 games with those six starts.

He has also been with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins where he played two games last season. He went to training camp with the Indianapolis Colts this year, but was placed on reserve/injured Aug. 23 and released with an injury settlement Aug. 31.

Denmark (6-2, 217 from Valdosta State) entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2019. He spent the season on the Bears’ practice squad and was waived this year on Sept. 5 and signed to the practice squad the following day. Released on Oct. 5, he then spent three weeks on the Cleveland Browns practice squad from Nov. 10 to Dec. 1.

Miller (5-11, 180 from Baylor), signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Seattle Seahawks this year. He was waived Sept. 5 and was briefly on the Tennessee Titans practice from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13.

Nelson (5-10, 193 from Southern Mississippi) signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He was waived in the cutdown to 53 players and was on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad from Nov. 25 through the remainder of the season.

He was waived by the Colts this year on Aug. 2 and claimed on waivers by the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins waived him Aug. 27 and he spent time on the Titans practice squad.