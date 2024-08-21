Mock Draft: Cardinals Snag Pro Bowl Pass Rusher
ARIZONA -- It's never too early for some mock drafts, as NFL personnel evaluators are already working on the 2025 draft class before the regular season even kicks off.
The Arizona Cardinals are again expected to finish near the top of the draft order when it comes to reverse Super Bowl odds (which are mostly used by mock drafts this early to determine order), and in Field Yates' recent mock draft ahead of the 2024 season, the Cardinals (picking at No. 9) take Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton:
"One of the most physically impressive prospects in this class, Scourton has already been an excellent college player; he led the Big Ten with 10 sacks in 2023 while with Purdue. I think he's ready for yet another step forward after joining Texas A&M. Scourton is only 19 years old and listed at 6-4, 285 pounds. Simply put, there aren't many humans with his blend of power and explosion," wrote Yates.
"He has the tools to become a Pro Bowl pass rusher in the NFL and would be another coup for Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort. Arizona was 30th in sacks last season with 33."
The Cardinals just lost BJ Ojulari for the season with a torn ACL and will get a good look at their depth along the edge before they make any massive decisions next offseason.
Arizona did sign Zaven Collins to a two-year extension this summer, though a talented pass rusher such as Scourton shouldn't be ruled out, even with a healthy Ojulari at the start of 2025.