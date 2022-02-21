On this week's rendition of Mock Draft Monday, we break down the Cardinals' selection of Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Welcome to another edition of Mock Draft Monday here on All Cardinals, where we pick a previously completed first-round mock draft for the Arizona Cardinals and dissect the pick. To view our breakdown of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, click here.

It's nearly time for the NFL Combine, where hundreds of top prospects from the collegiate level flock to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the biggest job interview of their careers.

The Arizona Cardinals will send the top dogs from the organization (and many more) to conduct interviews, receive updated medical examinations and witness on-field testing of potential players to add to the team.

Picking at No. 23 in the first round, the Cardinals won't have the pick of the litter at some positions, as Arizona may be hoping for a talented player to slip through to the second half of the round.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter recently completed a mock draft where the Cardinals addressed the defensive side of the ball, a popular choice for mock drafts centered around Arizona.

Let's just say safety Budda Baker won't say no to a fellow Washington Husky joining him in the secondary.

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Select Trent McDuffie

The Cardinals stay put at pick No. 23 and take Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie, the third cornerback selected in the mock draft behind LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner.

Here's what Reuter offered on the Cardinals taking McDuffie:

"McDuffie might not be the biggest or fastest corner in this class, but his physicality and sound coverage technique could land him in the top 20. If McDuffie's still available here, the Cardinals should snap him up."

The Cardinals certainly wouldn't say no to a talented cornerback such as McDuffie, who can contribute in both pass and run support according to The Draft Network's scouting report:

"Trent McDuffie is a very good athlete with good lateral agility and overall quickness in coverage. In the run game, he is an aggressive tackler who seemingly enjoys the physical aspect of the game. He seems to relish when he is the force player in zone, so that he can be a willing participant in the run game."

Coincidentally, McDuffie's pro comparison is Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

With the Cardinals set to possibly lose cornerbacks Robert Alford and Kevin Peterson in free agency, the team is favored to bolster their depth at defensive back in the early stages of the draft, if not addressed in free agency.

The emergence of cornerback Marco Wilson along with the presence of Murphy does alleviate some of the pressure for Arizona to immediately take a cornerback, although you can never have enough top defensive backs in what has become a pass-driven league.

Final Verdict: This pick boils down to if the Cardinals are comfortable with corners Jace Whittaker, Breon Borders and Antonio Hamilton. Many may view this as a luxury pick, similar to the selections of linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins in the previous two years.

Should Arizona feel a major upgrade is needed, this pick does make sense. Washington has produced a wealth of NFL-caliber cornerbacks in recent memory, and McDuffie would bolster Arizona's depth and talent at the position thanks to his versatility to play either man or zone.

McDuffie would be in a position to see playing time right away, especially if he is able to start on the outside while Murphy again mans the slot.