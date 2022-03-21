In this mock draft, the Cardinals satisfy their edge needs in the first round.

Welcome to another edition of Mock Draft Monday on All Cardinals. Click on the respective names for breakdowns on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and Ohio State receiver Chris Olave. This week we break down Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

It's hard to believe we're nearly one month away from the draft.

The Cardinals didn't make significant dents into their needs during the first week of free agency, opting to retain many of their players from the previous season.

One could make the argument that a corner may be out of the mix in the first round after the Cardinals signed Jeff Gladney, but there are several potential spots for the team to fill.

Let's not forget about Arizona's front seven, where the Cardinals have spent four of their last six picks in the first round with quarterbacks Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray being the exceptions.

The loss of Chandler Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders leaves a sizable hole at outside linebacker with Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck and 2021 rookie Victor Dimukeje left on the roster.

How comfortable are the Cardinals rolling into training camp with the above list of names? Edge rusher is an obvious need, but has Jones' departure propelled the position to first-round territory?

Pro Football Network's Joe Broback recently released a mock draft that saw the Cardinals address the position with a talent many would consider to be a steal in Florida State's Jermaine Johnson.

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Snatch Chandler Jones Replacement

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Broback wrote, "Losing Chandler Jones put a dent in the Cardinals’ defense, but a deep EDGE class makes the loss less hurtful. Jermaine Johnson II has made plenty of noise in the offseason, vaulting himself into Round 1. It’s tough to believe that he’d fall this far, but that’s how good this position is in the draft. Arizona’s not complaining, though."

How would Johnson be able to fill in at the NFL level? Here's his scouting report from The Draft Network:

"After flashing at Georgia in a rotational role, Johnson became one of the most impactful defensive playmakers in the nation with Florida State in 2021. Watching the Seminoles’ defense in 2021, it was abundantly clear that Johnson was the best player on the field and he made an impact every week and in the most critical points of the game. As a pass rusher, Johnson is quick off the ball, has terrific length, a variety of rush moves, takes good angles, and relentlessly pursues the quarterback. As a run defender, Johnson is an exceptional processor that is stout at the point of attack, understands how to respond to blocking schemes, effectively stacks and sheds blocks, and is a consistent finisher. There are very few limitations with Johnson’s game and he’s a balanced defender against the run and pass with appeal in any scheme. The biggest question Johnson had to answer in 2021 was what type of impact he could make in a featured role and he absolutely aced the test."

How he fits: Johnson displayed the ability to rush the passer on both sides of the defense while also firing out of a two- and three-point stance. Johnson has a solid arsenal of pass-rush moves, but likely won't be able to power his way through NFL tackles like he did at Florida State.

The Cardinals would be able to plug and play Johnson almost immediately. While there are conversations about whether Johnson is truly a 4-3 defensive end or a 3-4 outside linebacker, he simply rushes the passer at a good enough rate to deserve a role on the field at either spot.

Final Verdict: The Cardinals have often been criticized for taking luxury picks in the early rounds of the draft, but Johnson's presence in Arizona would upgrade a position of need and potentially add flexibility if needed at defensive end.

This would be a tremendous pick for the Cardinals and would only bolster their pool of high-upside youngsters in the front seven.