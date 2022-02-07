Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Steal Tyler Linderbaum

On the first of many mock draft Mondays for the Cardinals, we evaluate Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

Welcome to the first edition of mock draft Monday here on All Cardinals, where every week we will pick a previously completed first-round mock draft for the Arizona Cardinals and dissect the pick.

Little by little, the draft process continues to move forward.

College football all-star games such as the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl are now in the rearview mirror, as the NFL Combine is set to begin on March 1, less than one month away.

Mock draft season is in full swing, as pundits take their best stab at who will fall where in the upcoming draft set to take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

The Arizona Cardinals, picking at No. 23 after flaming out in the Wild Card round, have a few options at their disposal.

Will the defensive interior be addressed? How does the potential of losing linebacker Chandler Jones or offensive firepower like tight end Zach Ertz, receivers A.J. Green and Christian Kirk, and running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner impact how the team approaches the draft?

CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole recently completed a mock draft after the Senior Bowl that saw quarterback Malik Willis catapult to the top 10 with perhaps a surprise pick at No. 1 for Jacksonville.

As for the Cardinals, they reeled in a prospect considered to be one of the top players to come out at his position in recent memory in Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stackpole offered the following reasoning:

"In this mock draft, Linderbaum is the top-10 talent who falls further than he should. And if this is the case on draft night, the Cardinals, with an aging Rodney Hudson set to count $12.6 million against the cap in 2022, should jump at the golden opportunity to select his replacement."

Linderbaum certainly projects to be one of the top offensive linemen in the league within his first few years of starting.

"I’d expect some level of growing pains early on given his stature and reach and learning to apply those things at the NFL level, but I do think in time this is a Pro Bowl-caliber center who should serve as an offensive line keystone for several contracts," said The Draft Network on Linderbaum.

The Cardinals certainly value versatility up front, and it is possible that Linderbaum, at least until Hudson is out of the picture (his deal sees him in Arizona through 2023), could align at guard in his early days if the team was insistent on squeezing every drop of juice from Linderbaum early in his career.

However, Linderbaum projects much better at center rather than guard.

This pick would project to pay off down the road as opposed to immediately, which may not bode well in the hearts and thoughts of Cardinals fans who know they have a roster to compete now.

Steve Keim, general manager of the Cardinals, has caught flack for drafting players in the first round recently (linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins in the last two drafts) and not playing them frequently through their first season.

Should that happen again, it's safe to say questions (and maybe eyebrows) would be raised around the team.

Final verdict: Make no mistake about it, Linderbaum landing in Arizona would be a good pick in order to ensure the protection of quarterback Kyler Murray extends for years to come. We've seen how valuable Murray views Hudson, and if Linderbaum can match any of that impact on and off the field, the Cardinals won't have to worry about the center position for years to come.

In the immediate scope, this won't help the Cardinals fight for a Super Bowl next season. Should Arizona focus their efforts on finding rookies (at positions of need) who can make an impact right away?

It's much easier said than done. Linderbaum would be a solid addition regardless, yet do the Cardinals feel any pressure to cash in on their current Super Bowl window sooner rather than later?

Conflicting feelings would be had from Arizona's fan base in that scenario, yet at the end of the day, there's no denying the talent and value Linderbaum provides at the pick.