Arizona still needs help in the defensive backfield, and the first-round selection could be used to bolster cornerback depth.

Welcome to another edition of Mock Draft Monday on All Cardinals. Click on the respective names for breakdowns on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson. This week, we dive into Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

We're less than two weeks away from the NFL draft, and anticipation couldn't be higher.

The No. 1 overall pick still remains a mystery, as well as which teams covet quarterbacks, how many edge rushers will go in the first, and which receivers will separate themselves on draft night.

All 32 teams have somewhat of an idea of where they would like to go, yet the Arizona Cardinals have a variety of ways their night could unfold.

Does the recent signing of receiver A.J. Green move the needle for a receiver early? How much trust do the Cardinals have in their offensive line? Is Chandler Jones' replacement already on the roster?

Time will tell how Arizona feels on all the hot issues, yet there's no denying the Cardinals still are a few pieces away from building a championship-caliber squad.

Playmakers are needed across the defense heading into 2022, and Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash believes the Cardinals will add to their secondary in the first round:

Cardinals Strengthen Secondary with Florida's Kaiir Elaim

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"Elam put up a PFF coverage grade of 89.8 as a true freshman in 2019 and followed that up with an 81.0 grade as a sophomore in 2020, dominating so much that opposing offenses largely avoided him in 2021," said Treash.

"Elam was targeted three or fewer times in over half of his games this past year. However, his PFF grade was dragged down by penalties, which speaks volumes about how overly physical he can get.

"Elam’s game may take some time to translate to the NFL level, but he has the traits to be a quality press-man corner — something Vance Joseph’s defense desperately needs."

In this mock, Elam is the fourth cornerback off the board behind Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr. and Andrew Booth.

Here's The Draft Network's player profile on Elam:

"Elam was a highly regarded recruit and he immediately filled the promise of that status by earning playing time and starting as a true freshman and providing consistent play for the Gators’ secondary. At the next level, Elam’s best fit will come on a defense that plays primarily zone and press coverage, where his length, athleticism, physicality in coverage, eye discipline, and ball skills shine best. While he has sufficient functional athleticism, twitchier receivers that can get vertical are challenging matchups for Elam, so that is something necessary to account for. When it comes to other areas of improvement, he can still find consistency in run support and finishing as a tackler—there are too many instances of failing to wrap up the ball-carrier. Elam has the makeup of a quality NFL starter early in his career and certainly by year two or three. If used correctly, he can be an impact starter."

Corners on the roster: Marco Wilson, Jeff Gladney, Byron Murphy Jr., Jace Whittaker, Breon Borders, Nate Brooks

Potential starters: Wilson, Murphy and Gladney

Analysis: Elam displays a lot of traits that make teams confident he can translate to the next level, especially after playing well against the cream of the crop in the SEC on a weekly basis.

The main concerns around Elam are his physicality during the play, which can draw flags and ultimately hurt his defense down the stretch of games.

The Cardinals have been on the hunt for their next franchise corner since the departure of Patrick Peterson. While Elam doesn't project as the league's next shutdown corner, his ability to man-up with receivers on a consistent basis would be a great asset for Arizona in the secondary.

The one question is: How confident are the Cardinals in Gladney? If the team is spending a first-round selection on Elam, chances are the Florida product will have the opportunity to compete and start on the boundary right away.

Elam, like any other rookie corner, will experience bumps and bruises early in his career regardless of where he goes.

However, there's a lot to like about Elam's game, which may be too good to pass for the Cardinals.