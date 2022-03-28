Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Select Treylon Burks

Welcome to another edition of Mock Draft Monday on All Cardinals. Click on the respective names for breakdowns on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, Ohio State receiver Chris Olave and Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. This week, we break down Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

We're just a month removed from the NFL draft, and the league appears to be calming down after what many would agree to be one of the most polarizing offseasons in league history.

The Cardinals have been bystanders for most of the action, with their contributions to free-agency frenzy coming from quarterback Kyler Murray and the signing of cornerback Jeff Gladney and linebacker Nick Vigil.

The Cardinals have made a concerted effort to retain the majority of their own free agents rather than searching for new blood, opting to roll with a lot of the same corps of players that experienced their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season.

Arizona picks at No. 23 in the upcoming draft and could go a variety of different directions.

The Cardinals lost outside linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to free agency, making the team prime candidates to add to the defense in the first round.

However, Arizona did see receiver Christian Kirk depart the team, while unsigned free agent A.J. Green could still potentially return as Kirk is still likely counting the money from the lavish deal Jacksonville awarded him.

That leaves the Cardinals with top receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore. Antoine Wesley, Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella and Andre Baccellia are behind them.

Arizona will need to find another strong presence in the receiving corps to help further grow their offense, and NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah believes they could grab the perfect candidate to stretch the field even further at State Farm Stadium:

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Add Treylon Burks

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In Jeremiah's latest mock draft, the Cardinals snag Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

"The Cardinals lost Christian Kirk in free agency, and Burks could slide right into that role," he added.

Receivers Chris Olave and Jameson Williams were selected with the previous two picks before Arizona was on the clock. Garrett Wilson and Drake London went at picks eight and 10 while Jahan Dotson and Christian Watson also slid into the first round.

Here's The Draft Network's analysis of Burks:

"Burks is a three-year starter for the Arkansas Razorbacks. In 2020, Burks was the Razorbacks’ No. 1 receiving threat, leading the team in both catches and yards. Burks lines up as an X receiver, slot receiver, and in the backfield at times for the Arkansas offense. This allows for the coaching staff to find unique ways to get the ball into his hands. When he has the ball in his hands, Burks is a tough tackle for defenders. Burks uses his big frame to power through arm tackles and is rarely brought down by the first defender. Burks also uses his big frame to shield defenders away from the ball and on in-breaking routes. Burke's most dynamic trait is his natural ability to go up and over defenders to win 50/50 balls. He thrives at contested catches because he has an in-depth understanding of body positioning. Burks is a big-bodied receiver that understands how to use his body in multiple different ways to be a versatile weapon for the Razorback offense."

How he fits: Burks is capable of playing anywhere across the receiving corps, a valuable trait the Cardinals will be looking to replace after Kirk's departure. Burks' finest work came when he was high-pointing the football, also making him a valuable asset in the red zone that Green failed to consistently provide last season.

Final analysis: This would truly be a solid pick by the Cardinals, who would add another chess piece to their offense if they add Burks. His ability to win tough catches against defensive backs makes him extremely valuable across from Hopkins, as Burks could easily find himself as Arizona's WR2 by the end of the season. His route-running will need a lot of work to truly emerge as a top receiver in the league, but all other aspects of his game make him a strong candidate to significantly contribute immediately.