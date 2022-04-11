In a wild run of receivers, Arizona claims the sixth pass-catcher in the first round.

Welcome to another edition of Mock Draft Monday on All Cardinals. Click on the respective names for breakdowns on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks and Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis. This week, we dive into Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

We're a little more than two weeks away from the NFL draft, and the Arizona Cardinals have yet to add to their receiving corps in free agency.

Sure, Antoine Wesley signing his one-year tender is promising after displaying talent last season. However, behind DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore, the Cardinals can't assume their offense will be humming similar to 2021 with Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia on the depth chart.

So here we are, flipping through a myriad of mock drafts to find the Cardinals taking a receiver in nearly every single one of them.

It makes sense, especially in today's league that almost requires every offense to deploy three strong wideouts at any given time, and even more so in a Kliff Kingsbury guided attack that loves to spread the ball around.

NFL.com's Peter Schrager agrees, and in his first mock draft of the year, he has a total of six wide receivers gone in the first round. The Cardinals plucked the sixth and final one in Penn State's Jahan Dotson.

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Welcome Jahan Dotson with Open Arms

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Schrager said, "I don't see a scenario in which the Cardinals take a defensive player on Day 1 after selecting linebackers in the first round of the previous two drafts and losing Christian Kirk this offseason. DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore are the team's current WR1 & 2. I can 100 percent see Arizona going receiver here. Dotson is the top one left on the board."

Four receivers (Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Treylon Burks) went in the prior eight selections before the Cardinals were on the clock. Jameson Williams was the first off the board at No. 10.

Here's what The Draft Network's Damian Parson offered on Dotson:

"His speed and big-play ability are evident. He is a crafty route-runner that creates natural separation with good route pacing, speed, and leverage. Dotson offers alignment versatility and flexibility for an offense."

How he fits: Dotson is talented enough to immediately slide in and become Arizona's No. 2 receiver before stepping on the grass at State Farm Stadium. Dotson projects best as an outside presence on the boundary, although his route-running and ability to smooth separation could see him perform well in the slot if needed.

Final analysis: Dotson gives you a little of everything at receiver. His ability to shift in and out of breaks while maintaining speed makes him a tough task for defensive backs to keep up with, while his acceleration after the catch offers big-play potential. His hands are excellent, as Dotson has shown the ability to reel in passes near the sideline, away from his frame and over defenders in coverage.

Dotson would arrive to the Cardinals and provide a very capable threat opposite of Hopkins. Dotson's presence aligned with Moore's speed will eventually see either of the two in single coverage, giving quarterback Kyler Murray a viable target on nearly every play.