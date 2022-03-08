Welcome to another edition of Mock Draft Monday here on All Cardinals. Click on the respective names for breakdowns on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. This week, we dive into Ohio State receiver Chris Olave.

The dust has settled from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, as the draft community now switches their focus to Pro Days after a long week in Indianapolis.

Among the winners and losers of the Combine, one player who clearly elevated his draft stock was Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, seen by many to be one of the top pass-catchers in this class.

The Arizona Cardinals, picking at No. 23, could very much be in play for a receiver in the later parts of the first round. Receivers A.J. Green and Christian Kirk are set to hit free agency next week.

ESPN's Mel Kiper recently released his second mock draft, pairing the Cardinals and Olave.

Mock Draft Monday: Cardinals Select Chris Olave

"Sure, Arizona spent a second-round pick on Rondale Moore a year ago, but he's more of a slot receiver who could be used in the run game, too. He averaged a staggeringly low 8.1 yards per catch on his 54 receptions, producing just 18 first downs. Think of Olave as more of a replacement for A.J. Green , who is a free agent. Olave can line up outside and run crisp routes to beat cornerbacks. He had 35 career touchdowns for the Buckeyes. This would be a selection to try to make Kyler Murray a little happier heading into an important season," Kiper said about the selection.

What kind of receiver could Arizona expect out of Olave? Here's a quick breakdown from The Draft Network:

"Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is one of college football’s most refined route-runners. A true route technician, Olave has illustrated high levels of football IQ and is the latest product of an Ohio State Buckeyes program that is churning out high-level prospects under the watch of wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. Olave lacks the physical stature to be a dominant possession receiver in traffic and his worst moments do seem to come when contested or looking to high-point footballs in traffic, but an accurate passer will be able to feed him the football on schedule and allow Olave’s high-end separation skills to shine in the pro game."

How he fits: Olave has serious potential to become a dynamic receiver in the NFL and would create an excellent trio for the Cardinals alongside receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore.

Olave can play on the boundary and handle slot duties, giving the Cardinals flexibility when game-planning. Based on Moore's development, Olave would slide into a WR2 role almost immediately.

Final Verdict: Cardinals general manager Steve Keim often is criticized for his lack of production for recent first-round picks, opting for luxury rather than need.

There are arguments to be made for other positions across the offensive line, edge rusher and cornerback to be addressed in the first round. The argument for a receiver climbs into those ranks should the Cardinals lose Green and Kirk in free agency.

There are many talented receivers in this draft, with Olave emerging as one of the top in his class. Assuming the Cardinals satisfy other needs, the sight of Olave on draft night should be a warm welcome to those across the state of Arizona, especially quarterback Kyler Murray.

Olave's presence on the depth chart would provide a nightmare scenario for defensive coordinators preparing for him, Hopkins' overall abilities and Moore's speed. Olave's development could see him and Hopkins form one of the best duos in the league in a short amount of time.

It's another seemingly deep class of receivers, as the Cardinals could very well find capable route-runners in the second or third round again much like they did with Moore last season.

However, teams will always look to bank on top-end guys to push them over the edge, and Olave could have an opportunity to do that in Arizona's offense.