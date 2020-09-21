Cardinals Activate Johnson, Place Williams on Reserve/Injured

Turns out the prophecy Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson foretold following the team's 30-15 victory over the Washington Football Team Sunday was true, as it was fulfilled Monday when the franchise activated him off reserve/COVID-19.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals placed tight end Maxx Williams — who was out for every practice last week with an ankle injury despite playing Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers — on reserve/injured. As a result, Williams will be out for at least the next three games in accordance with the NFL's new rules this season. Williams joins cornerback Robert Alford (pectoral) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) on reserve/injured.

Johnson was originally placed on reserve/COVID-19 Sept. 11, becoming the first player from the Cardinals' organization to be linked to the coronavirus, whether that be a positive test or having been in close contact with someone who had tested positive. The Cardinals did not announce which tier Johnson fell into in accordance with club policy.

Williams was ruled out of Week 2 against Washington Friday and now is replaced by Johnson on the active roster. Practice squad tight end Jordan Thomas was promoted Saturday and played in one offensive snap, while the Cardinals also announced the addition of tight end Justin Johnson to the practice squad.

Johnson, 23, joined the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted rookie free agent in May of 2019, but injured his achilles in training camp and spent the entire season on reserve/injured as a result. He was waived due to a failed physical designation by the Seahawks May 19.

In other roster news, running back D.J. Foster, who was promoted to the active roster for the second straight week as a COVID-19 replacement for Johnson, only played two special teams snaps in Sunday's win over Washington before leaving the field with an injury. Monday, the Cardinals announced his placement on practice squad/injured due to a quad issue, joining safety Kentrell Brice (ankle) as two players who no longer count against the team's 16-man limit.

Both Thomas and Foster reverted back to the practice squad Monday, with Foster than being immediately placed on the injured list. Each practice squad player has a two-time reversion limit without having to go through waivers, unless the elevation was the result of a coronavirus-induced replacement, which Foster was. Thomas, however, has now used one of his two allotted waiver-free passes.

Johnson's official addition is the second of the day, joining reports of offensive lineman Rick Leonard signing with Arizona. However, the Cardinals have yet to announce Leonard's addition and it was his agent who announced the move. Should both be officially introduced, the Cardinals would have 15 players currently on the practice squad.

Johnson was also listed on the official NFL transaction report Monday, while Leonard was not.

