Moore Picks a New Number; Kingsbury Comments on Former Cardinals QB Josh Rosen

Cardinals punter Andy Lee is changing his jersey number to allow rookie Rondale Moore to retain his college one.

After a brief marriage with the No. 85, Cardinals rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore will wear his college number once again. For three years at Purdue, Moore wore No. 4, but when he got to the Cardinals, veteran punter Andy Lee had that digit on his back.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Cardinals announced that Moore will be taking the No. 4 while Lee will switch to No. 14. This is the second time Lee has switched his jersey number in five years with the Cardinals. Previously, Lee wore No. 4 for 11 years with the San Francisco 49ers.

With the NFL's new number policy, many Cardinals took on new looks.

S Budda Baker 32 to 3

RB Chase Edmonds 29 to 2

LB Isaiah Simmons 48 to 9

CB Byron Murphy Jr. 33 to 7

Moore adds to that list after two preseason games in No. 85.

Josh Rosen finds another new home

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired while the Cardinals had quarterback Josh Rosen on the roster. Only three months later, the Cardinals had a new starter—Kyler Murray—and traded the former first-rounder Rosen to the Miami Dolphins for the pick that Arizona used to take wide receiver Andy Isabella and a fifth-round pick in 2020 that the Cardinals sent back to the Dolphins for running back Kenyan Drake.

Rosen has been with four teams since that deal in 2019. On Monday, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons after being waived the previous week by the 49ers.

"That position, a lot of it is based on situation," Kingsbury said of Rosen Tuesday. "As we know, he's obviously talented, very smart and if he gets in the right situation, after being around him just for a month or so, he could take full advantage of it. But, (he's) got to land in the right situation."