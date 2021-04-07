Malcolm Butler's Cardinals Contract Another Cap Friendly Deal

NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

Malcolm Butler's Contract Another Cap Friendly Deal

The contract Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler signed counts a little over $2 million against the salary cap and includes one voidable year.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cardinals believe the first step in solidifying their cornerback situation was the signing of Malcolm Butler to a 1-year contract.

They were able to do it at a modest price in cash and cap, the latter of which was helped by — drum roll, please — the inclusion of a voidable year in the contract.

Butler’s compensation for 2021 is $3.25 million fully guaranteed and includes a $2.175 million signing bonus. His base salary of $1.075 million is also guaranteed. By adding a voidable year in 2022, the signing bonus is prorated over two years and creates a cap charge of $2,162,500 for this year. That will produce dead money of $1,087,500 against the cap next year.

It turns out that Butler actually counts more against the Tennessee Titans cap this year than the Cardinals. When Butler’s contract was terminated on March 10, his $10.2 million salary for 2021 was removed from Tennessee’s books. However, there remains $4 million in dead money for the two years remaining of proration based on the $10 million signing bonus he received after signing with the Titans in 2018.

The numbers are also in on the four other players signed by the Cardinals recently: safety Chris Banjo, quarterback Colt McCoy, guard Brian Winters and safety Shawn Williams.

Each player signed a 1-year deal worth $1,212,500 and have cap hits of $987,500 because they are considered qualifying contracts. In those deals, the base salary counts $850,000 against the cap and the additional compensation is added to that figure.

The base salary of each contract is $1.075 million. McCoy and Winters also received signing bonuses of $137,500, while Banjo and Williams were paid signing bonuses of $68,750 and also have $68,750 roster bonuses.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) celebrates an uncalled interception with teammates at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Tennessee Titans defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 45-26.
News

Malcolm Butler's Cardinals Contract Another Cap Friendly Deal

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals Monday Mock Draft Roundup

© Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

State Farm Stadium Vaccination Site Moving Indoors to Gila River Arena

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) looks on against the Washington Football Team during the first half at State Farm Stadium.
News

Patrick Peterson Knew Cardinals Tenure Was Over After Last Game

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Jordan Hicks Contract Adjustment

General overall view of the line of scrimmage as Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) snaps the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game. The Raiders defeated the Cardinals 33-26.
News

Cardinals Save Cap Space with Rodney Hudson Restructured Contract

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Reports: Veteran QB Colt McCoy to Sign with Cardinals; Team to Host CB Quinton Dunbar

Arizona Cardinals fans arrive at the NFL Draft party on the Great Lawn outside State Farm Stadium, Thursday, April 25, 2019.
News

Arizona Cardinals Scheduled to Play 17th Game at Cleveland in 2021