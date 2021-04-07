Malcolm Butler's Cardinals Contract Another Cap Friendly Deal

The contract Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler signed counts a little over $2 million against the salary cap and includes one voidable year.

The Cardinals believe the first step in solidifying their cornerback situation was the signing of Malcolm Butler to a 1-year contract.

They were able to do it at a modest price in cash and cap, the latter of which was helped by — drum roll, please — the inclusion of a voidable year in the contract.

Butler’s compensation for 2021 is $3.25 million fully guaranteed and includes a $2.175 million signing bonus. His base salary of $1.075 million is also guaranteed. By adding a voidable year in 2022, the signing bonus is prorated over two years and creates a cap charge of $2,162,500 for this year. That will produce dead money of $1,087,500 against the cap next year.

It turns out that Butler actually counts more against the Tennessee Titans cap this year than the Cardinals. When Butler’s contract was terminated on March 10, his $10.2 million salary for 2021 was removed from Tennessee’s books. However, there remains $4 million in dead money for the two years remaining of proration based on the $10 million signing bonus he received after signing with the Titans in 2018.

The numbers are also in on the four other players signed by the Cardinals recently: safety Chris Banjo, quarterback Colt McCoy, guard Brian Winters and safety Shawn Williams.

Each player signed a 1-year deal worth $1,212,500 and have cap hits of $987,500 because they are considered qualifying contracts. In those deals, the base salary counts $850,000 against the cap and the additional compensation is added to that figure.

The base salary of each contract is $1.075 million. McCoy and Winters also received signing bonuses of $137,500, while Banjo and Williams were paid signing bonuses of $68,750 and also have $68,750 roster bonuses.