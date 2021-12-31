Arizona Cardinals: D.J. Humphries’ Absence Leaves Hole at Left Tackle

With D.J. Humphries on the COVID list, coaches are considering several options to fill his left-tackle spot for Sunday’s game in Dallas.

The loss of left tackle D.J. Humphries to the COVID list for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys has left the Cardinals considering different options on the ever-shuffling offensive line.

Whatever is decided, this will be the ninth different starting line combination for the Cardinals this season. The team has had 13 players play all 15 games with only three on offense: Humphries, guard/tackle Josh Jones and wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Humphries is the only offensive player that has started all 15 games, while there have been three defensive players to do that: linebackers Jordan Hicks and Isaiah Simmons and safety Budda Baker.

The possibilities Sunday could have right tackle Kelvin Beachum switching to the left side with Jones on the right, Jones playing left tackle or Josh Miles there. This presumes that center Rodney Hudson will return after missing the previous two games while on reserve/COVID-19 and that Max Garcia will be the right guard.

Of the tackle situation, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday, “We're working through it. It'll be a combination of one of those three guys. Maybe multiple to see who's most comfortable there and go from there.”

Of the eight previous combinations, only three started more than one game.

The season opened with Humphries at left tackle, Justin Pugh at left guard, Hudson at center, Jones at right guard and Beachum at right tackle. That group also started in Week 2 and Week 5.

One other combination started four games and another three. Following are the other different starting groups this season:

Weeks 6, 7, 15, 16: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Pugh, center Garcia, right guard Jones, right tackle Beachum

Weeks 11, 13, 14: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Sean Harlow, center Hudson, right guard Garcia, right tackle Beachum

Week 3: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Pugh, center Hudson, right guard Justin Murray, right tackle Jones

Week 4: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Pugh, center Hudson, right guard Garcia, right tackle Beachum

Week 8: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Pugh, center Harlow, right guard Jones, right tackle Beachum

Week 9: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Pugh, center Hudson, right guard Garcia, right tackle Beachum

Week 10: Left tackle Humphries, left guard Harlow, center Hudson, right guard Jones, right tackle Beachum

Eight players have started at 11 positions: Humphries 15, Beachum 13, Pugh 11, Jones 11 (RG 9, RT 2), Hudson 10, Garcia 9 (5 RG, 4 C), Harlow 5 (4 LG, 1 C), Murray 1

And the merry-go-round continues Sunday.