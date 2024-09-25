Multiple Cardinals Stars on First Injury Report vs Commanders

All Cardinals

The Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) is introduced before their game against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sep 22, 2024.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) is introduced before their game against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sep 22, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders have released their first injury report ahead of Week 4:

ARIZONA

DNP - Trey McBride (concussion), Khyiris Tonga (knee)

Limited - Budda Baker (quad), Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), Dennis Gardeck (finger), Marvin Harrison Jr. (quad), Dante Stills (shoulder)

WASHINGTON

DNP - Sam Cosmi (Achilles), Jamison Crowder (rest), Austin Ekeler (concussion), Zach Ertz (rest), Clelin Ferrell (knee)

Limited - Quan Martin (elbow), Ben St.-Juste (chest)

Full - Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (thumb), Jer'Zhan Newton (foot)

The Arizona Cardinals saw numerous players added to their first injury report of the week, including some star names in Baker, McBride and Harrison.

Arizona previously placed DL Justin Jones on Injured Reserve today.

“Monday night they played extremely well. A lot of respect for (Commanders Head Coach) Dan Quinn. You can tell the fabric of how he coaches. His team plays with that energy and juice on all three phases," Jonathan Gannon said of Washington.

"They have good players on all three phases, offense is clicking—they’re 2-1 for a reason. Big time test coming in here.”

