Multiple Cardinals Stars on First Injury Report vs Commanders
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders have released their first injury report ahead of Week 4:
ARIZONA
DNP - Trey McBride (concussion), Khyiris Tonga (knee)
Limited - Budda Baker (quad), Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), Dennis Gardeck (finger), Marvin Harrison Jr. (quad), Dante Stills (shoulder)
WASHINGTON
DNP - Sam Cosmi (Achilles), Jamison Crowder (rest), Austin Ekeler (concussion), Zach Ertz (rest), Clelin Ferrell (knee)
Limited - Quan Martin (elbow), Ben St.-Juste (chest)
Full - Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (thumb), Jer'Zhan Newton (foot)
The Arizona Cardinals saw numerous players added to their first injury report of the week, including some star names in Baker, McBride and Harrison.
Arizona previously placed DL Justin Jones on Injured Reserve today.
“Monday night they played extremely well. A lot of respect for (Commanders Head Coach) Dan Quinn. You can tell the fabric of how he coaches. His team plays with that energy and juice on all three phases," Jonathan Gannon said of Washington.
"They have good players on all three phases, offense is clicking—they’re 2-1 for a reason. Big time test coming in here.”
