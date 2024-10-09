Multiple Starters Return to Cardinals Practice
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals began their first day of practice for Week 6 preperations against the Green Bay Packers, and a few notable names were in attendance.
The most notable was first-round pick Darius Robinson, who spent the first five weeks of the season on injured reserve with a calf injury. Arizona officially opened his 21-day practice window today.
Robinson flashed his talent across multiple spots on the defensive line during training camp and preseason before going down.
"He hasn't played football in a long time, so I want to see him get out there and play football. We'll see how it goes here for him. He's ready to go," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon when asked about Robinson.
At least during the open portion of practice, Robinson was observed watching drills rather than participating.
Also making appearances were Matt Prater, Garrett Williams and Zay Jones - all of whom did not play in Week 5's win over the San Francisco 49ers.
It was great to see Williams (groin) back on the field, as the Cardinals certainly missed their best coverage corner and will need him healthy against a talented Packers offense on the road.
Prater (knee) was also injured while Jones saw his five-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy come to an end.
Cardinals WR Chris Moore was reportedly cut today with Jones arriving back to the roster.
"Just get out and play football," said Gannon when asked what he needs to see from Jones this week in practice.
The Cardinals will release full practice details later today with their first injury report, though Arizona at least saw all available players present for the first day of on-field prep.
