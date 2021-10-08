Cardinals Injury Report: Byron Murphy Jr. Out

Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and guard/tackle Justin Murray, who was placed on reserve/injured, are out. Several other key players are questionable.

Friday morning after practice, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it looked like cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. wouldn’t be able to play because of the ribs he injured last Sunday against the Rams.

A few hours later, it became official when Murphy was declared out on the injury report.

For San Francisco, most notable is that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) is also out, while tight end George Kittle (calf) is doubtful.

Continuing with the Cardinals, guard/tackle Justin Murray, who did not practice Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday because of a back injury, is also out. Subsequent to the report, the Cardinals announced that Murray has been placed on reserve/injured putting him out for at least three games.

Questionable are tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), running backs Chase Edmonds (shoulder) and Eno Benjamin (hamstring), cornerbacks Marco Wilson (ribs) and Antonio Hamilton (ankle) and tight end Maxx Williams (shoulder).

Edmonds returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. Wilson practiced fully on Wednesday, but then was downgraded to limited on Thursday and did not practice Friday.

Beachum, Benjamin, Hamilton and Williams were all limited Friday.

Left guard Justin Pugh (hip) did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and had full participation Friday. He has no status attached to his name, so he will play.

Pugh was entertaining this week when he described how he was injured.

He said, “I hurt it when we had that that long field goal in Jacksonville. I thought I was an athlete and I was trying to chase down that play and I got steamrolled. I mean you see me in the back; I'm literally like I'm doing a handstand with no hands like my feet are over my head. It wasn't a good look; it was not a good look at all and the hip kind of got rolled up on and then (punter) Andy Lee jumped on me adding insult to injury.”

When someone wondered, “Andy Lee?” Pugh said, “Andy was trying to make the play and we all got tumbled up in there. So I've learned I got to get a better angle but I got to go for the pylon if anything like that ever happens again. Which it won't.”

As for Beachum, Kingsbury said last week he won’t play again until he’s 100%.

Friday, he said, “He's progressed. That's about all I can say at this point. We have 48 hours or whatever until we kick it off. So we'll see how it goes. And hopefully Sunday he feels good enough to go. But we want to make sure he's at his best, particularly against these guys. Those ends (Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford) are unbelievable.”

In addition to Garoppolo and Kittle for the 49ers, cornerback K’Waun Williams (calf) is out, while defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) are questionable.

Left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) and cornerback Josh Norman (chest) all have no status with their name and practiced fully on Friday.