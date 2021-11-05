Murray and Hopkins Miss Week of Practice: Friday Cardinals Notebook:

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wants to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, but his status will be determined Sunday.

The statuses of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remained the same Friday at practice.

Neither were present during the open portion, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not have a lot of new information for the media afterward.

Kingsbury said Murray really wants to play, but the team won't put him out there if the quarterback cannot function normally and "perform at a high level."

For Hopkins, Kingsbury said the receiver will test himself out Sunday and that's when a decision will be made.

"He's progressing, I don't know if he can go full speed or not," Kingsbury said. "But we'll get him out there Sunday and see how he feels."

Wide receiver A.J. Green remains on the COVID-19 list. Kingsbury said that the weapons available for Arizona Sunday won't affect his decision to play Murray.

"We still have a really talented group out there, talented backs and an offensive line that's played at a high level, so it won't affect the quarterback decision," Kingsbury said.

Notes

Lawrence's setback

Cardinals nose tackle Rashard Lawrence was not at practice for the second straight day Friday. He was listed as limited Wednesday, but Kingsbury confirmed Friday that the second-year lineman suffered a setback.

Lawrence is dealing with a calf injury that has held him out for two games. He landed on injured reserve last season for a calf issue.

Hudson's status

Arizona center Rodney Hudson was designated to return from injured reserve this week. He's missed three games, and Kingsbury gave an update.

"He's trending the right way," Kingsbury said. "Hopefully, tomorrow he feels good, Sunday he feels good and we'll roll with him."

Jones' symptoms, feeling better

Edge rusher Chandler Jones missed two games with COVID-19. He is still getting his taste and smell back, plus the veteran lost seven pounds.

Jones said he is feeling better and has gained most of that weight back.

He performed a simulated game after he tested negative twice, but was not ready to return in Week 7. Still, playing last week against the Packers was most beneficial to Jones getting back up to speed.

"There's nothing like getting that first game out there and getting my toes under me," Jones said. "Getting that feel back. I mean, that was maybe a week of fully sitting on the couch. I was kind of working out a little bit when I was still positive."

Jones not worried about sacks

Jones picked up five sacks in a historic first game this season. It was a triumphant return after he suffered a season-ending biceps injury in Week 5 of 2020.

Since then Jones does not have a sack, but he is not stressed about it.

"I'm a huge believer, actually this is a fact, that sacks come in bunches," Jones said. "If you watch the games, I'm getting to the quarterback."

Jones has 14 quarterback hits this year. The edge rusher said quarterbacks are getting the ball out quickly against Arizona, playing "hot potato" with it.

Cardinals running back and special teamer Jonathan Ward was taken to the hospital after a brutal collision in last week's game.

Running back Chase Edmonds said Ward told him he suffered a bad concussion but will be OK.

Ward was on the ground for a while with limited if any movement. He gave a thumbs up while being carted off the field.