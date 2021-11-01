Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Day-to-Day

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback reportedly suffered an ankle sprain late against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night.

The Arizona Cardinals are still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to quarterback Kyler Murray's status, as he reportedly suffered an ankle sprain in Week 8.

At least head coach Kliff Kingsbury relayed to the media Monday that he is still waiting.

"I'm day-to-day with it," Kingsbury said. "We'll see how it progresses tomorrow and then into Wednesday and go from there."

Murray limped off the field after Arizona's Thursday Night Football defeat against the Green Bay Packers. He was also limping heading toward the huddle prior to the team's final offensive play of the game. The quarterback reportedly wore a walking boot as he left State Farm Stadium.

On Sunday, FOX NFL's Jay Glazer reported that Murray suffered the ankle sprain that could be a one-to-two week injury.

Dr. David Chao of profootballdoc.com and former NFL team doctor tweeted Glazer's reported recovery time fits what he thought when he saw this play:

Kingsbury said he did not want to look too far ahead when it comes to Murray's injury.

"I know the weekend definitely helped; we'll see where it goes from here," Kingsbury said. "We'll see how he feels on Wednesday."

The Cardinals head to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers this week.

Arizona's backup is Colt McCoy, and while it is too early in the week to suggest he will start Sunday, Kingsbury did display confidence in the veteran quarterback.

"He'd be great," Kingsbury said. "He approaches it like a starter. He's here all day every day, early, stays late. I mean, does all the stuff you want and he's been a tremendous addition. So if Kyler weren't able to make it, we'd have all the confidence in the world in Colt.

Kingsbury pointed out that Murray has played hurt before. He did so in each of his first two seasons.

But Kingsbury said the team has to make sure Murray is in a safe spot where he can play at a high level before getting him back on the field.

Murray is far from the only Cardinal dealing with injury. It is Week 9 after all.

Arizona played without starting center Rodney Hudson or backup Max Garcia last week due to injuries.

Kingsbury was equally as ambiguous when it came to their statuses.

"We'll see what it looks like tomorrow and then Wednesday and when we put the pads back on Thursday," Kingsbury said. "Hopefully, those guys can go. But that remains to be seen."

Defensive end J.J. Watt suffered multiple injuries in Week 7 and reports indicated he was likely done for the season with a torn labrum, biceps, and rotator cuff.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station Friday that he is not ruling Watt out for the year. Kingsbury said Monday that Watt has surgery scheduled, but anything is possible.