My Take: Kyler Murray Wants to Win; Contract Should Address That

The Cardinals should structure a new contract with incentives linked to winning and Kyler Murray should welcome it.

It’s time for the Arizona Cardinals to call Kyler Murray’s bluff.

Or at least, craft a contract that is structured so he can truly earn his money by fulfilling the oft-stated goal of being all about winning.

After all, agent Erik Burkhardt’s Feb. 28 statement began by saying Murray wants to be “DIRECT” with the fans “IN STATING HIS TWO VERY IMPORTANT GOALS AND OBJECTIVES:”

1. HE ABSOLUTELY WANTS TO BE YOUR LONG TERM QB

2. HE DESPERATELY WANTS TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL

Yes, the numbered goals were in bold.

Later, the statement says the contract proposal made to the team MOST IMPORTANTLY REPRESENTS A REAL COMMITMENT FROM THE ORGANIZATION TO SEE IF THEIR ULTIMATE GOALS ALIGN WITH HIS 2 ABOVE (CONSISTENTLY COMPETING FOR CHAMPIONSHIPS AND KYLER BEING THEIR QB).

And, yes, that last section was in italics. At least we know Burkhardt, or whoever handles his communications, are capable of using CAPS, bold-faced fonts and italics.

Before we get to what makes sense for the Cardinals to do, it’s also instructive to deal with the claim by Burkhardt that the proposal is “IN-LINE WITH THE CURRENT QB MARKET THAT COMPARES HIS RESULTS ALONGSIDE RELEVANT COMPS.”

Let’s look at those results. The last two quarterbacks that signed contracts during the offseason of their fourth year were Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

In Mahomes’ first two seasons as the starter (he started only the final game of his rookie year), the Chiefs were 12-4 each year, won the AFC West and were the No. 1 seed in 2018 and No. 2 seed in 2019. In 2019, the team was 11-3 with Mahomes as the starter.

During the playoffs, they were 1-1 in 2018, losing in overtime to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. In 2019, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Including a 1-0 record in 2017, Mahomes’ regular-season record was 24-7 and 4-1 in the postseason.

Allen was 5-6 in his rookie season when the Bills finished 6-10. In 2019 and 2020, Buffalo was 23-9 in the regular season and was a wild-card team in 2019 and won the AFC east with a 13-3 record in 2020. They lost in overtime of a playoff game against Houston in 2019 and were 2-1 in the 2020 postseason, losing to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. In his first three seasons as the starter, Allen was 28-15 in the regular season and 2-2 in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Murray is 22-23-1 in three seasons, plus a dreadful loss to the Rams in last season’s playoff game. His overall play took a drastic turn the last two seasons after he suffered injuries.

There’s your “COMPS!”

Yes, it can be argued the Cardinals were in worse shape as a team when Murray arrived, but facts are facts. If “COMPS” are mentioned while seeking a market deal, they should be a lot closer.

So, how can this possible standoff be solved? It might not be what Murray’s camp wants to hear, but the answer is simple: structure a contract that rewards the quarterback not with only piles of guaranteed money, but massive incentives based not on statistics, but winning.

We can throw around any numbers we want, but pay Murray for playoff appearances and playoff wins that escalate at a significant rate based on division titles, conference championship games and the Super Bowl.

Once the latter true objectives are reached (if they are), then commensurate salary escalators kick in and the original incentives disappear.

This structure protects the Cardinals. They want Murray to be the face of the franchise for years to come while also questioning whether he can improve enough in key areas that have now been front and center for more than a month.

For Murray, that would win over an awful lot of people that question his tactics and motive.

It’s one thing to effectively scream, “Show me the money ... now.” It’s quite another to bet on yourself and say, “Show me the money when WE win.”

In the statement, KYLER was written 11 times, HIS 10 times, HE five and HIMSELF twice.

The above WE is my contribution. That word never appeared once in the statement.

Your move, Kyler.