Kyler Murray Embraces Challenge of Big Games

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray knows he might not have his full complement of support, but cherishes the opportunity to play in big-time games.

Despite not having wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and with the health of running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner, and wide receiver Rondale Moore huge question marks, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury went all in with his confidence in quarterback Kyler Murray this week.

“I think this is what he's been waiting for, for three years,” Kingsbury said Wednesday. “He's a guy who wants to be playing for something and knows he's playing for something and this is his first shot at the playoffs. I expect him to play probably the best game of his career and I know he's gonna give it everything he's got.”

There’s no question about the last part of that comment. But it’s surely bold to expect Murray to play the best game of his career also given the issues the offensive line has had protecting him in recent games.

After being asked about those thoughts, Kingsbury continued, “It's more just knowing the competitor he is, knowing that he's been waiting on this moment for a long time. It's been a grind; three years of trying to build this thing to get into the playoffs, day in, day out, a lot of ups and downs and so I know he's just looking forward to this opportunity.”

Murray isn’t one to talk much about who isn’t on the field, but surely he’d rather have his full complement of weapons along with some consistency from wide receiver A.J. Green. While he has made some plays this season, Green rarely gets separation and hasn’t stepped up in the absence of Hopkins.

He failed to turn around in the end zone on the team’s final offensive play against Green Bay and has had several instances of not coming back to the ball.

One resulted in a 50-yard interception return in the game against Detroit. Another occurred last Sunday on a third-and-1 incompletion after the Cardinals had taken a 24-17 third-quarter lead over Seattle. Four plays later, the Seahawks tied the game.

Asked specifically about Edmonds and Conner, Murray said Thursday, “It's something we've had to deal with. We've had injuries, unfortunate ones where you’re missing some of your best players, but a lot of these guys have stepped up and carried us.

“Now we're in the playoffs and to have both of them back would definitely be crucial for us; two guys that everyone knows they can count on and have 100% trust in to get the job done. So, I'm pretty positive. I'm pretty sure if they are out there, they’ll be 100% ready to go.”

As for Moore, Murray said, “He's a matchup guy that a lot of people can't really deal with. You get him in space; I like him pretty much against anybody. Not to mention, he can run routes. He's fast. He can do it all, so I'll be excited for sure with him out there.”

Against Seattle, Murray averaged only 6.15 yards on 39 attempts and 8.6 yards on 28 completions. Without a 35-yard play to wide receiver Christian Kirk, a 20-yard catch and run by Conner and a 19-yarder to tight end Zach Ertz, Murray’s other 25 completions totaled only 166 yards (6.6 per reception). His 10 completions to wideouts totaled 88 yards and only 55 aside from Kirk’s catch.

Said Kingsbury, “The reason for that was they were playing a bunch of shell coverage. So they weren't gonna give the big play and when you're in second-(and)-15, second-(and)-18, second-(and)-19, there's a lot of checkdowns and you got to take what the defense gives you. So we really hurt ourselves and that made it tough to really push the ball down the field.”

Meanwhile, it’s difficult to contemplate what the second half of the season would have looked like had Ertz not been acquired after Maxx Williams was lost for the season because of a knee injury.

“He's such a steady presence,” Kingsbury said. “He's always where he should be at the right time. He's got a great feel for route running, creating separation and it's pretty impressive the trust that Kyler and him have developed in such a short time and really impressive how he's picked up the system, been able to operate like he's played in it for 10 years. Can't say enough good things about his work habits and study habits and it's a huge credit to him that he's been able to be so productive in such a short time.”

Murray agrees, and deep down knows Ertz could be the “wild card” in this Super Wild Card Weekend game.

Saying Ertz provides “a comfort level,” Murray added, “It's crazy to go back and watch. He's always open. I don't know how, I don't know why, but he literally is. If I go back and watch Zach, nine times out of 10, he won his route. He's just a savvy guy who knows how to get open, knows every defensive coverage known to man and he's a great teammate.”

Overall, Murray is embracing the challenge no matter how high a hill there seems to be to climb.

Asked about the faith Kingsbury has in him, Murray said the head coach knows his mental approach to big games and to the game itself.

Murray said, “I eat breathe and sleep football. There's no fear, there's no nerves about playing at a high level. It’s you just got to go out there and execute the plays and be yourself. I cherish this moment. I understand. And I'm excited for it.

“This is as competitive, as big as it gets. It's the playoffs. This is what you dream on, is what you live for, what you play for to have an opportunity to go win a Super Bowl. So there's no shying away from it. Like I said, it's something you dream about as a kid so to be able to be in the situation now and be in it doesn't get much better.”

Finally, the 24-year-old was asked if it’s always been his personality to be excited while seeming to rise above the nervousness there could be.

He said, “I think as a kid at every level you have your big games and you just kind of kind of grow with the nerves. As a peewee, you get nervous. Middle school, you start to understand. High school, you know. It just keeps going and going and the higher the level, the bigger the games are. Me, personally, I always wanted to be the greatest to play well in these games.

“Otherwise, you're just not going to be looked at as that guy, so I understand the responsibility I have for this team to go out there and play well. But, no, I'm not pressing or anything like that. I understand. I'm gonna be myself at all times, but I definitely look forward to playing in big-time games.”