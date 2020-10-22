'All Love:' Murray, Hopkins Evolving Through Discourse

Much is made of the heat-of-the-moment verbal altercations captured in the middle of games between star players. For Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, such was the case following their 38-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Despite the convincing victory, Murray and Hopkins seemed off all game. That is, until a 60-yard connection late in the second half gave Hopkins 73 total receiving yards for the contest — on two catches. It broke the longest active NFL streak of 23 consecutive games with five-plus catches.

Much of Hopkins' apparent frustration stemmed from a first-half performance that featured Murray completing 1 of 5 passes in the star wideout's direction for 13 yards. Hopkins' two catches came on eight targets and Murray said after the game that he was "frustrated" with his performance and that he was "tired" on some throws, leading to the incompletions.

"He says, 'You want to be good or you want to be great?'" Murray said of his conversations with Hopkins Wednesday. "And that's basically what it comes down to. We both want to be great. I've dealt with — I haven't dealt with him before, but just receivers in general — guys that want the ball. Played with some high-caliber receivers before. Everybody, they can tend to get frustrated at times. It is what it is. We're all in this just trying to win, trying to be great."

Murray backed that up Wednesday, attributing some of his inaccuracies to "fatigue." And while the rest of the country was talking about a potential beef between the two Cardinals' superstars, they made sure to clear the air following the win.

"I'm riding with 1 @K1," Hopkins tweeted. Murray simply replied, "My guy!"

Although their discourse may have carried negative optics, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes it is a natural progression between two elite players who are still in the process of figuring one another out. Thus far, the tandem has exceeded expectations, as Hopkins leads the NFL in receptions (47) and receiving yards (601).

"It's definitely a work in progress," Kingsbury said Wednesday. "They don't have a lot of time on task yet. They're trying to figure each other out, but the one thing you see is they're both super competitive and both want to be great. And so, as a coach, you almost want to see some of that. You don't want to have it consistently, but they've got to talk things out on their own. They've got to figure it out by playing it out. And that's what they did the other night. They got back on the same page, had a big completion late, so I think it was good to have that type of candid conversation."

While the game broadcast caught the animated conversation between Hopkins and Murray, the duo had seemingly moved on by the next series. In their mind, it is a part of the process of transcending to the level they both believe they have the potential to.

"When those situations arise, I know how to deal with it," Murray said. "I understand, he understands, there's never any hard feelings. It's all love at the end of the day, that's my guy. If yelling and fighting happens, it happens, but at the end of the day, we're on the same team and it's just the thing that you see on the football field. Trying to be great."