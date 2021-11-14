Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins Out Again; Cam Newton Active for Panthers

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Murray and Hopkins Out Again; Cam Newton Active for Panthers

    Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins are inactive again as Colt McCoy will make his second start and WR A.J. Green returns. QB Cam Newton active for Carolina.
    GLENDALE – There were very few true decisions the Cardinals had to make for their inactive list Sunday with six of the seven players dealing with injuries. The only healthy inactive is wide receiver Andy Isabella.

    As expected, except for those living in a fantasy world somewhere, quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are inactive for the second consecutive week.

    Other injured players watching will be left guard Justin Pugh (calf), center/guard Max Garcia (Achilles), running back Jonathan Ward (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (knee).

    Sean Harlow is expected to start at left guard in Pugh’s spot, while Josh Jones will likely return to the starting lineup at right guard.

    Isabella was active last week along with Greg Dortch as A.J. Green and Hopkins were out. Green returned from reserve/COVID-19 this week. Dortch is active again after being elevated from the practice squad for the second consecutive week.

    He has more special-teams value than Isabella, especially with Rondale Moore active after suffering a concussion and neck injury against the 49ers. He didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday, while being limited Friday. It’s possible Dortch could return punts instead of Moore.

    Defensive lineman Zach Kerr, who was signed to the active roster Tuesday, is the sixth defensive lineman active.

    For the Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton is active, despite not being officially assigned until Friday. P.J. Walker will start, while Matt Barkley, signed off the Tennessee practice squad earlier in the week, is also active.

    Defensive end Brian Burns, who suffered a foot injury last Sunday, is active.

    Inactive for Carolina are cornerbacks Rashaan Melvin (hand) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver (toe), wide receiver Shi Smith, safety Kenny Robinson, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and tight end Colin Thompson.

    Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
