Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Kyler Murray

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, along with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, did not practice Wednesday.

It’s been six days since the Cardinals played the Packers, and despite the extra days off, there were still 10 players that either did not practice or were limited Wednesday because of injuries, the first day on the field in preparation for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Most were expected, aside from safety James Wiggins (knee), who did not practice, and running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder) and guard Justin Pugh (calf), who were both limited.

Also not practicing were quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) and running back Jonathan Ward (concussion).

Also limited were linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), center/guard Max Garcia (Achilles) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf).

Center Rodney Hudson is not listed because he is not officially part of the roster after being designated for return from reserve/injured Tuesday.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum did some work, but was limited for a rest day.

The 49ers listed eight players on the injury report with five not practicing and three having full participation.

Those that didn’t practice were left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf), running back Elijah Mitchell (rib), safety Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf).

Practicing fully were defensive end Dee Ford (concussion) and linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) and Marcell Harris (thumb).

The 49ers also had three players return to practice from reserve lists.

Tight end George Kittle (calf) and kicker Robbie Gould (groin) were designated for return from reserve/injured, while running back Jeff Wilson (knee), who has been on physically unable to perform since the start of training camp, also returned to practice.

The 49ers placed kicker Joey Slye, who missed two extra points and a field goal in three games, on waivers Tuesday. Gould had been out since suffering a groin injury in warmups prior to the team’s Week 4 game against Seattle. Wilson injured his knee during the team’s offseason program.