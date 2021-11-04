Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Kyler Murray

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Official Injury Report: Murray, Hopkins Not Practicing

    Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, along with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, did not practice Wednesday.
    Author:

    It’s been six days since the Cardinals played the Packers, and despite the extra days off, there were still 10 players that either did not practice or were limited Wednesday because of injuries, the first day on the field in preparation for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

    Most were expected, aside from safety James Wiggins (knee), who did not practice, and running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder) and guard Justin Pugh (calf), who were both limited.

    Also not practicing were quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) and running back Jonathan Ward (concussion).

    Also limited were linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), center/guard Max Garcia (Achilles) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf).

    Read More

    Center Rodney Hudson is not listed because he is not officially part of the roster after being designated for return from reserve/injured Tuesday.

    Right tackle Kelvin Beachum did some work, but was limited for a rest day.

    The 49ers listed eight players on the injury report with five not practicing and three having full participation.

    Those that didn’t practice were left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf), running back Elijah Mitchell (rib), safety Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf).

    Practicing fully were defensive end Dee Ford (concussion) and linebackers Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) and Marcell Harris (thumb).

    The 49ers also had three players return to practice from reserve lists.

    Tight end George Kittle (calf) and kicker Robbie Gould (groin) were designated for return from reserve/injured, while running back Jeff Wilson (knee), who has been on physically unable to perform since the start of training camp, also returned to practice.

    The 49ers placed kicker Joey Slye, who missed two extra points and a field goal in three games, on waivers Tuesday. Gould had been out since suffering a groin injury in warmups prior to the team’s Week 4 game against Seattle. Wilson injured his knee during the team’s offseason program.

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Kyler Murray

    5 minutes ago
    © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Prepare for Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers Offense

    8 hours ago
    © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Kyler Murray Can Play Without Practice, Needs Ability to Protect Himself

    9 hours ago
    Green
    News

    Arizona Cardinals A.J. Green, Demetrius Harris Reserve/COVID-19

    8 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Murray, Kingsbury Want to Move on from Last Thursday

    9 hours ago
    Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
    News

    Kyler Murray Absent, Rodney Hudson Present: Cardinals Practice Notebook

    12 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters (98) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Peters Officially on Roster; Hudson Designated for Return

    Nov 2, 2021
    © Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Kelvin Beachum, Rodney Hudson

    Nov 2, 2021