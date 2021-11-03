Murray, Kingsbury Want to Move on from Last Thursday

It’s been nearly a week, but the debate over how the Cardinals game against the Packers ended last Thursday hasn’t died.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray were asked about it again Wednesday, while wide receiver A.J. Green has yet to be heard from. And who knows if that will ever happen.

So, as we move onto San Francisco, as Bill Belichick would say, here is another post-mortem of the play based on several reviews of the play that include some intricacies not previously discussed. (Although they were in our AllCardinals podcast.)

*One aspect rarely discussed was a high snap by center Sean Harlow after the Cardinals had advanced to the Green Bay 32-yard line. On first down, the snap went off Murray’s hands and he was able to recover at the 40 for an eight-yard loss. On second-and-18, Murray connected with running back Chase Edmonds, who reached the 18-yard line. That positive play made the high snap somewhat forgotten.

However, after the lost yardage, the Cardinals called their second timeout with 1:16 to play. Had they not needed to use that timeout, they might still have had one when the ball reached the 5-yard line with 15 seconds remaining and the final timeout was called. Had there been a timeout available, there could have been other options for the second-and-goal play that resulted in the interception.

*Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was on the field for the final play, his 15th snap of the game. Hopkins started out to the right of Murray, moved back to the left where tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Christian Kirk were lined up. Hopkins then reversed to the right, but Murray, seeing Green alone on the right side with only one defender (cornerback Rasul Douglas) there, motioned Hopkins to go back to the left.

*At that point, Murray made a motion with his right hand in the direction of Green, who appeared to be looking only at the line of scrimmage to be able to see when the ball was snapped.

*At the snap, Packers linebacker Krys Barnes, lined up just to the left of center from the Green Bay perspective, came on a blitz, got through the line clean and headed toward Murray. Barnes avoided Murray, who ducked slightly after quickly throwing the pass in Green’s direction. The blitz didn’t appear to have any effect on the pass, which was in the right spot had Green simply turned around.

Asked about Green Wednesday, Kingsbury said, “He's a pro. And, like I said, that's a miscommunication. It had nothing to do with a fault of somebody. It's one guy thought it was one thing, the other guy thought it was something else. And so he understands what he's meant to this offense so far, and how much better we've been with him. And I expect him to continue to just play at a high level.”

Then asked whether it is unfair to single out Green for blame, Kingsbury said, “Yeah. I mean, nobody understands what went on, except the people that were there and part of it. And it was one of those deals (where) we're a signal-based offense and a signal was misinterpreted, and that happens, but it wasn't like he did anything malicious or screwed anything up. It’s just unfortunate it happened at that time.”

When Murray spoke to the media Wednesday after Kingsbury, he was asked about any discussions he’s had with Green.

Murray said, “Between us, yeah, we've talked about it. I mean it is what it is; it's over. I think we just both have to be better in that situation. It's a learning experience. Obviously, both of us were frustrated in that moment. I know he felt really bad. Obviously, I felt bad. Because we all lost. That was the end and the goal is to win and we didn't, so that's why we all felt the way we did.

“But him being who he is, he takes that to heart. I know he loves the game. So, of course you're gonna take it hard. But as far as the criticism stuff, nobody knows what's going on outside of us, so I don't really read too much into it.”

Of course, the one question yet to be answered and one that could only come from Green is simple: Even if he believed Murray was going somewhere else with the ball, why didn’t he turn around in the end zone? Why did he appear to be blocking Douglas?

Had he turned around, the arriving pass might have surprised him, but the worst result would have been an incompletion, which would have made it third down, time for another play and then a game-tying field goal if it failed.

Perhaps someday Green will explain what he was thinking as he ran into the end zone. Until then, we will always continue to wonder why and recall the 1968 song by The Vogues that said:

“There is someone walking behind you.

Turn around, look at me.

There is someone watching your footsteps.

Turn around, look at me.

There is someone who really needs you.

Here is (the ball) in my hand

Turn around, look at me.”