Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Sends Message Via Bruce Lee Quote

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been in the news in recent days, representing the NFC in the “Pro Bowl” and being named Snickers “Hungriest Player.”

In a conversation this week with radio host Jim Rome, Murray also channeled martial artist and philosopher Bruce Lee.

Rome asked Murray about an Instagram post he had recently in which he talked about improving. Rome noted that a goal can be to get better every day, perhaps incrementally better, but that Murray wrote, “With adversity, you are shocked to higher levels.”

When asked how that mindset developed, Murray revealed the quote was from Lee and added, “As far as the mindset, I'm really hard on myself. At the end of the season, the way we ended, not being able to make the playoffs, not giving ourselves a chance to even get in the playoffs where anything could happen.

"I think everybody knows that I was really hurt and disappointed because I'm not used to losing, and so when seasons end and me being hurt at the end of the season, not playing that last game kind of took a toll. But at the same time, we're going to face adversity. Depends how you bounce back from it and how you handle it.”

Murray further explained he was exposed to Lee courtesy of his mom “because I'm a quarter Korean. That's kind of how it started. But I think just the mental aspect of the game is so important. Obviously, we're great athletes and we play the game of football well, but you’ve got to be good in the mental game too. Because you're not always going to be at your peak, at your best as far as the performance on the field goes, so the mental game is very important to play professional sports.”

Murray made it crystal clear he’s not satisfied with the progress the team has made in two seasons and he hopes every player feels the same way.

“I enjoy winning, I've won my whole life,” he said. “So these past two seasons, I don't really look at it as like a positive type of deal. We obviously didn't finish the way we wanted to, didn't make it to the playoffs. Not that that's just the end-all be-all. The goal is to get to a Super Bowl and win it; that's how I see it.

“I'm trying to win the Super Bowl. So anything short or less than that is disappointing. Yes, we made strides and I made a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2. But ... ”

He concluded with a simple eight words with which every Cardinals fan would agree: “But we got to get a lot better.”