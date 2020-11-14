Is this where we are now? Where people are trying to make a name for themselves by criticizing a player’s alleged lack of leadership because of his demeanor in a press conference after a loss?

Really? And that’s supposed to be taken seriously?

Please.

That’s what happened this week when former NFL player and ESPN radio personality Bart Scott did just that after Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was morose and distressed after last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Now, does Murray have to learn to comport himself better after difficult defeats? Yes. But, does that have anything to do with him being a leader? No.

The reality is that throughout the offseason and regular season, a horde of teammates have said the biggest growth they have seen from Murray from his rookie season to Year 2 has been his leadership.

And that is exhibited on the practice field, in the locker room and during games. The last venue to be scrutinized should be a postgame Zoom press conference. Apparently, Scott believes that is more important than anything else and gives him carter blanche to make sweeping generalizations because, as he claimed, “I know what I’m watching.”

For the record, here is what Scott said: “This isn't a one off. If you listen to some of his other interviews after they've lost, especially last year when it was a tough season, he doesn't come off to me a leader of men. I think he's all about me, because he don't put the onus on himself. He puts it on, we have to do something better when the team struggles. So that tells me, he's a finger pointer. Not a thumb pointer.

“Listen, I said it first: Kyler Murray is not a leader of men and if this team hits adversity, they lose (Larry) Fitzgerald, they ever have an injury to (DeAndre) Hopkins, he’s going to come apart at the seams. He’s going to be one of those guys that goes out and spazzes out on a reporter. He’s going to be one of those guys. I know what I know and I know what I’m watching.”

Notice in that last sentence of 11 words, Scott said “I” four times.

Of course, another reality is that Murray has often “pointed the thumb” at himself acknowledging he has to play better. Guess Scott missed those.

After general manager Steve Keim was played Scott’s comments Friday during his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 87.7 FM, he said, "I don't know where he's getting his information; you'd have to ask him is what I'm saying. But I know one thing. I am in the locker room with Kyler Murray every day. And I'm on the practice field with Kyler Murray every day. And I have absolutely zero concerns with his leadership.”

Asked about developing chemistry with his teammates, Keim said, “Behind the scenes, people don't see what we do. I mean, I see Kyler playing chess with five different teammates at times, and I see him interacting every day and that sort of thing. So I think it's great for chemistry and bonding. But at the same time, I mean, everybody's got a different way.

“As you get into the National Football League, people have families, some people are not married. I mean, it's just guys have different personalities. And that's what makes a locker room so unique. But at the end of the day, everybody's got to be focused towards one goal. And that goal is winning. And I don't think there's anybody in this organization that wants to win more than Kyler Murray.”

Scott also claimed there were questions about Murray’s leadership at draft time, so Keim was asked if, during his pre-draft evaluation last year if that was questioned by anyone.

“Not one person,” Keim said. “And I talked to everybody. I put hours upon hours of research into this guy, obviously being the first pick, talked to everybody from baseball coaches, to high-school football coaches, to janitors to the receptionist at the football office, you name it. As well as talking to guys like Shane Beamer (Oklahoma assistant head coach/tight ends coach) who's a good friend of mine on the staff. And the head coach, I mean, we spent a lot of time with all their staff and spent a lot of time with Kyler and had no reservations.”

And no one else should unless, you know, they are there to see him on a frequent basis instead of on a TV or computer screen.