Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Among Many Watching

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was among 18 expected NFL starting quarterbacks that did not play in the first week of the preseason.

In fact, the Cardinals quarterback was one of 18 expected starters to not play and only two – Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Carson Wentz of the Colts – were because of injuries.

In addition, seven that did play were on the field for 12 snaps or less and they threw a combined 29 passes:

Cam Newton, New England: 12/7

Tyrod Taylor, Houston: 10/4

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia: 10/7

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco: 8/3

Andy Dalton, Chicago: 7/4

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay: 6/2

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: 4/2

The 15 other No. 1 quarterbacks aside from Murray, Prescott and Wentz that watched the entire game were:

Matt Ryan, Atlanta; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Josh Allen, Buffalo; Sam Darnold, Carolina; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati; Baker Mayfield, Cleveland; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; Derek Carr, Las Vegas; Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers; Matthew Stafford, L.A. Rams; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota; Daniel Jones, N.Y. Giants; Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh; Russell Wilson, Seattle; Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee.

Following is a team-by-team look at who played and who didn’t this weekend along with snap counts/percentage.

Arizona: Chris Streveler 48/69; Colt McCoy 22/31. Did not play: Kyler Murray

Atlanta: AJ McCarron, Feleipe Franks 27/50. Did not play: Matt Ryan

Baltimore: Tyler Huntley 40/53; Trace McSorley 36/47. Did not play: Lamar Jackson

Buffalo: Davis Webb 34/54; Jake Fromm 18/29; Mitchell Trubisky 11/17. Did not play: Josh Allen

Carolina: *P.J. Walker; *Will Grier. Did not play: Sam Darnold

Chicago: Justin Fields 33/63; Nick Foles 12/23; Andy Dalton 7/13

Cincinnati: Kyle Shurmur 43/61; Brandon Allen 28/39. Did not play: Joe Burrow, Eric Dungey

Cleveland: Kyle Lauletta 46/65; Case Keenum 25/35. Did not play: Baker Mayfield

Dallas: Ben DiNucci, Cooper Rush 25/34; Garrett Gilbert 30/43. Did not play: Dak Prescott (injured)

Denver: Brett Rypien 23/38; Drew Lock 20/33; Teddy Bridgewater 17/28

Detroit: Tim Boyle 30/43; Jared Goff 22/32; David Blough 17/25

Green Bay: Jordan Love 28/52; Kurt Benkert 26/48. Did not play: Aaron Rodgers

Houston: Davis Mills 36/48; Jeff Driskel 29/39; Tyrod Taylor 10/13. Did not play: Deshaun Watson

Indianapolis: *Jacob Eason; *Sam Ehlinger. Did not play: Brett Hundley

Jacksonville: C.J. Beathard 25/37; Jake Luton 16/24; Trevor Lawrence 15/22; Gardner Minshew II 11/16

Kansas City: Anthony Gordon 25/37; Shane Buechele 24/35; Chad Henne 15/22; Patrick Mahomes 4/6

Las Vegas: Nathan Peterman 80/99; Case Cookus 1/1. Did not play: Derek Carr; Marcus Mariota (injured)

L.A. Chargers: Chase Daniel 38/64; Easton Stick 21/36. Did not play: Justin Herbert; K.J. Costello

L.A. Rams: Devlin (Duck) Hodges 34/61; Bryce Perkins 22/39. Did not play: Matthew Stafford; John Wolford (injured)

Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett 23/34; Reid Sinnett 21/31

Minnesota: Kellen Mond 46/70; Jake Browning 20/30. Did not play: Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley, Danny Etling

New England: Mac Jones 33/56; Brian Hoyer 14/24; Cam Newton 12/20. Did not play: Jarrett Stidham (injured)

New Orleans: Taysom Hill 20/32; Jameis Winston 19/30; Ian Book 24/38. Did not play: Trevor Siemian

N.Y. Giants: Clayton Thorson 30/62; Mike Glennon 18/38. Did not play: Daniel Jones

N.Y. Jets: Mike White 31/40; James Morgan 24/31; Zach Wilson 22/29. Did not play: Josh Johnson

Philadelphia: Joe Flacco 23/51; Nick Mullens 12/27; Jalen Hurts 10/22

Pittsburgh: Dwayne Haskins 48/58; Joshua Dobbs 18/22; Mason Rudolph 17/20. Did not play: Ben Roethlisberger

San Francisco: Josh Rosen 33/47; Trey Lance 29/41; Jimmy Garoppolo 8/11. Did not play: Nate Sudfeld

Seattle: Alex McGough 22/47; Geno Smith 13/28; Sean Mannion 12/26. Did not play: Russell Wilson

Tampa Bay: Kyle Trask 21/34; Ryan Griffin 20/32; Blaine Gabbert 15/24; Tom Brady 6/10

Tennessee: Logan Woodside 38/57; Matt Barkley 29/43. Did not play: Ryan Tannehill

Washington: Steven Montez 40/49; Taylor Heinicke 27/33; Ryan Fitzpatrick 14/17. Did not play: Kyle Allen

*Played Sunday; snaps not yet available