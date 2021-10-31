Cardinals Murray has Reported Ankle Sprain; Swelling Could Determine Week 9 Availability

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Murray has Reported Ankle Sprain; Swelling Could Determine Week 9 Availability

    Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could miss one or two weeks, but extra rest after Thursday game makes it possible he could play in Week 9.
    Author:

    In addition to paying close attention to the injury issues facing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Max Garcia and linebacker Zaven Collins when the Cardinals return to practice Wednesday, there will be real questions whether quarterback Kyler Murray will be healthy enough to play against the 49ers.

    Murray limped to the huddle for the final play of Thursday night’s game against Green Bay and then limped off the field following the staggering interception that ended the team’s chance for a comeback victory.

    The injury appeared to happen on a first-down run when Murray was tackled by Packers safety Darnell Savage two plays before the interception.

    Josh Weinfuss of espn.com reported that Murray was seen leaving State Farm Stadium wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

    On Friday, Dr. David Chao of profootballdoc.com tweeted that in his opinion Murray suffered an eversion sprain to his left ankle. That particular sprain occurs when the ankle rolls outward, tearing the deltoid ligaments.

    Read More

    He wrote with video, “Kyler Murray left ankle injury on the gift ‘1st down’ affects outcome. See how with the eversion sprain, he doesn't step into the throw that was picked. (Receiver didn't help him either.)”

    Also on the interception, linebacker Krys Barnes came through the line clean on a blitz and headed to Murray, who ducked slightly after the pass.

    Still, the pass was where it should have been had wide receiver A.J. Green run the correct route and at least turned around. Murray has also shown the ability to make accurate throws without stepping in.

    At that time, Chao did not estimate if Murray might miss any time, but on Sunday morning Jay Glazer of Fox reported it is a one- or two-week injury.

    Chao tweeted that Glazer’s report “fits our thoughts,” but added that “the extra rest with the Thursday game leaves a Week 9 return open.” 

    He also told AllCardinals it “depends on swelling.”

    © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Cardinals Murray has Reported Ankle Sprain; Swelling Could Determine Week 9 Availability

    37 seconds ago
    © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Cardinals Face Challenge of Bouncing Back for First Time After Packers Loss

    1 hour ago
    © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Games to Monitor with Cardinals Off Sunday

    1 hour ago
    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) observes the national anthem before a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt Shoulder Second Opinion

    Oct 29, 2021
    © Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim Talk Injuries

    Oct 29, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Steve Keim on Thursday Final Play

    Oct 29, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins looks on during rookie minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Facility.
    Game Day

    Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins, Zaven Collins 18 Snaps

    Oct 29, 2021
    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.
    Game Day

    Arizona Cardinals Postgame Analysts Saw Different Game

    Oct 29, 2021