Cardinals Murray has Reported Ankle Sprain; Swelling Could Determine Week 9 Availability

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could miss one or two weeks, but extra rest after Thursday game makes it possible he could play in Week 9.

In addition to paying close attention to the injury issues facing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Max Garcia and linebacker Zaven Collins when the Cardinals return to practice Wednesday, there will be real questions whether quarterback Kyler Murray will be healthy enough to play against the 49ers.

Murray limped to the huddle for the final play of Thursday night’s game against Green Bay and then limped off the field following the staggering interception that ended the team’s chance for a comeback victory.

The injury appeared to happen on a first-down run when Murray was tackled by Packers safety Darnell Savage two plays before the interception.

Josh Weinfuss of espn.com reported that Murray was seen leaving State Farm Stadium wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

On Friday, Dr. David Chao of profootballdoc.com tweeted that in his opinion Murray suffered an eversion sprain to his left ankle. That particular sprain occurs when the ankle rolls outward, tearing the deltoid ligaments.

He wrote with video, “Kyler Murray left ankle injury on the gift ‘1st down’ affects outcome. See how with the eversion sprain, he doesn't step into the throw that was picked. (Receiver didn't help him either.)”

Also on the interception, linebacker Krys Barnes came through the line clean on a blitz and headed to Murray, who ducked slightly after the pass.

Still, the pass was where it should have been had wide receiver A.J. Green run the correct route and at least turned around. Murray has also shown the ability to make accurate throws without stepping in.

At that time, Chao did not estimate if Murray might miss any time, but on Sunday morning Jay Glazer of Fox reported it is a one- or two-week injury.

Chao tweeted that Glazer’s report “fits our thoughts,” but added that “the extra rest with the Thursday game leaves a Week 9 return open.”

He also told AllCardinals it “depends on swelling.”