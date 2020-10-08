SI.com
Kyler Murray Believes Team has Urgency Again After Two Losses

Howard Balzer

Everyone has an opinion on what went so wrong in the Cardinals’ loss to Carolina Sunday 31-21.

Quarterback Kyler Murray summed up his feelings by saying, “Gotta be more physical. They were. They were more physical than us, they played harder than us, they flew around better than us. Ultimately, at the end of the day, they wanted it more than us. I think that was pretty evident on Sunday.”

Now, the Cardinals have to show they want it more next Sunday against a New York Jets team that will have Joe Flacco at quarterback and has been doubled in points this season, 131-65, in a winless start.

What often happens is that an opponent takes the fight out of a team. And the look is one of lack of effort.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t believe there was that against the Panthers, while acknowledging there is a certain level of frustration when things are going sideways. Asked how he deals with it, Hopkins said, “Everyone who plays the game with passion can get frustrated, but I manage it by going to the bench, looking at all the guys and knowing that everyone is out here playing hard and putting out their best effort.”

It’s a matter of putting things in the rearview mirror and moving forward.

He said, “Just (focusing) on the next job; that's always in my head. Luckily, I feel like we always have another job to go out and do over. If it was frustrating, you always look forward to the next round.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury often falls on his own sword, taking responsibility for an offense that appears to be out of rhythm.

“That's cool,” Hopkins said about Kingsbury, “but it's definitely not just him being the main reason that we lost two games in a row. So he can't put that on him. But everyone in this locker room and everyone, I'm pretty sure, in this building, respects that. But, it’s also the players, myself included; everyone needs to do better. Because losing two games isn't fun. And everyone's in it together.”

Tuesday, tight end Dan Arnold said the team has to be more focused in practice, so after practice Wednesday, Murray was asked if there was a different feel.

Murray said, “Yeah. I think there was a sense of urgency. I haven't felt that urgency since before going into that (first) game. You could tell (there was) a different vibe, finishing camp and then going into that first game. And then obviously now being on a two-game losing streak.

“Understanding every game is ... we're looking at every game as a must win. We got to get back on the right track. And I think that you felt that today in practice.”

