My Take: Cardinals Feature Rarity on All-Pro Teams

The Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL non-playoff team to have two players on the All-Pro first or second team: Budda Baker and DeAndre Hopkins.

The Associated Press announced the NFL All-Pro teams for the 2020 season Friday and the 50 voters on the panel — of which I am one — made one thing crystal clear: To make the first team on either offense or defense, it’s best to be on a playoff team.

Of the 11 offensive players named to the first team, none were with a franchise that failed to quality for the postseason. The first-team defense included three: Cardinals safety Budda Baker; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner; and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. Baker tied for the second spot with Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, behind former Cardinal Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baker and Fitzpatrick had 18 votes, one fewer than Mathieu and four more than Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks.

There were three special teams players on the first team: Miami kicker Jason Sanders and punter Jake Bailey; and punt returner Gunner Olszewski of the New England Patriots.

The second team had a few more than the first team, but not a significant number.

On offense, three wide receivers were on non-playoff teams: DeAndre Hopkins of the Cardinals; Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings; and Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons. Others included Denver Broncos left tackle Garret Boles, Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.

Special teamers were Detroit punter Jack Fox, Miami punt returner Jakeem Grant and coverage performer Matthew Slater of the Patriots.

The Cardinals were the only non-playoff team that had two players on either the first- or second-team offense or defense.

Breaking it down further, of the 23 first-teamers on offense or defense, three were on non-playoff teams. There were six of the 26 spots on the first- or second-team defense. The difference in totals is because of ties. Of the 12 special-teamers, half were on non-playoff teams.

Five of the 25 players on the first- or second-team offense weren’t on playoff teams and four of the 24 on defense.

Only two playoff teams had no representatives on the first team: The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although the Saints placed three players on the second team and the Buccaneers had two. Those with multiple first-teamers were Green Bay and Indianapolis with four, Kansas City with three and Cleveland and Pittsburgh with two.

The Bills had four players on the second team.

Overall, on the first and second teams combined, playoff organizations Green Bay and Indianapolis had six, Buffalo and Kansas City five, Cleveland four, Chicago, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Seattle three, Baltimore and Tampa Bay 2, and the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee and Washington one.

Surely, there are standout players on teams whose seasons ended last Sunday. However, they simply aren’t respected as much as those from playoff teams.

Of the 18 non-playoff teams, only nine had players on the two All-Pro lists.