My Take: Chase Edmonds Should be Happy Cardinals Signed James Conner

The addition of running back James Conner should help Chase Edmonds be most productive for his role in the offense.

It remains to be seen whether James Conner will be the running back the Cardinals need to pair with Chase Edmonds.

However, it is surely true that no matter how many accolades the team’s braintrust heaps upon the 5-foot-9, 205-pound Edmonds, there are extreme doubts he is capable of carrying the running-back load on a week-to-week basis.

This is not meant as a knock on Edmonds, whose quickness and versatility provided numerous big plays for the offense in 2020. However, the reality is that when he was the main back last season against Miami in Week 9 when Kenyan Drake was out, the production and big plays were absent.

Yes, that was only one game, but it should give everyone pause and hope the Cardinals make sure he is used in the best way possible. That’s where the 6-foot-1, 233-pound Conner can be a major addition to the running game, provided he can stay healthy.

The Cardinals’ goal this offseason was to become more physical on offense, thus the addition of Conner to go with center Rodney Hudson and offensive lineman Brian Winters, the latter who will be in the mix to start at right guard.

As for Edmonds, his overall numbers last season were certainly a positive for the offense. He totaled 850 yards from scrimmage (448 rushing, 402 receiving) while averaging 4.6 per rush and 7.6 per reception.

Furthermore, on running plays, 11 of his 97 carries produced gains of 10 or more yards and four went for 20-plus. Those 11 plays accounted for 191 yards, 42.6 percent of his total.

As a receiver, he had two plays of 21 or more yards.

Unfortunately, the big plays weren’t present in the loss to the Dolphins. Twenty-five of his 97 rushes came against Miami, and totaled only 70 yards, a 2.8-yard average. His long run in that game was six yards.

In the passing game that forgettable afternoon, he gained only 18 yards on three receptions with a long of 10.

Conner’s addition Tuesday wasn’t the best birthday present for Edmonds, who happened to turn 25. However, coupled with Conner, who turns 26 on May 4, it just might be the best thing for him and, most important, the team.

The addition of Conner will likely end any thoughts the Cardinals will select a runner on the first or second round of the draft later this month. They can turn their attention with those picks to positions where there is the most need.