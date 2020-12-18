My Take: Collective Amnesia Allows Offensive Lines to Escape Scrutiny

It has often been said that football is a game that is won in the trenches. Yet, when a game is lost — and there are always a variety of reasons for why it happened — that apt belief is usually forgotten.

I like to call it collective amnesia.

Think about a normal offseason in the NFL. Aside from all the attention paid to quarterbacks, much of the focus is on offensive lines. Discussion often centers around what teams have to do to improve their line play.

March rolls around and players receive large contracts in free agency. The run-up to the draft is filled with analysis of who the best linemen are that year.

"We need to find a way to protect the quarterback," fans say. "Better open some holes for the running backs" is a frequent comment.

Then, September comes and what happens is predictable. Some offenses will struggle and nary a discouraging word is said about the offensive line.

"It’s the quarterback’s fault," some scream. The most comical are all the expert game-planners that point the finger at the offensive coordinator and the play-callers, as if every play was a bust and the ones that failed had nothing to do with poor blocking. The play-calls were the issue.

There it is: collective amnesia. Offseason attention to the offensive line is forgotten because it’s apparently a lot easier to blame the quarterback and coordinator.

The Cardinals offensive line has generally played well this season and has a solid amount of continuity, especially at the tackle spots with veterans D.J. Humphries on the left and Kelvin Beachum the right.

However, the first half against the Rams was hardly their finest hour. But then, that group is one of the better defenses in the league.

It’s hard to admit at times, but sometimes their guys are just better than yours. And that’s especially true of the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that comes to State Farm Stadium Sunday with a 4-8-1 record, a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who is making his second start and an offensive line that will be sending out its 13th different starting combination in 14 games.

The Eagles have had 10 different players start games on the line, including four right guards and right tackles, three left guards and two left tackles. Only at center with Jason Kelce has a line position had one starter all season. The fourth and fifth games of the year were the only ones where they started the same line in successive games. Aside from Kelce, no player has more than seven starts at any spot on the line.

Four players have had starts at different positions: Jason Peters and Jordan Mailata at left and right tackle; Nate Herbig at left and right guard; and Matt Pryor at right guard and right tackle. Mailata was a rugby player in Australia that the Eagles selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft and never played a snap during his first two seasons in the NFL. He’s started eight games this season with seven on the left side.

Consider that long-time left tackle Peters hadn’t been re-signed when training camp began, but he was called upon to ostensibly play guard after Brandon Brooks was lost for the season. The plan to play Peters at guard then blew up when left tackle Andre Dillard was also lost for the season early in the summer. Peters has started six games at left tackle and two on the right side, but is currently on reserve/injured along with right tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

It’s been a patchwork unit all season, but no one seems to notice. Naturally, as the Eagles struggled, there were calls to fire head coach Doug Pederson and bench quarterback Carson Wentz, who was sacked a whopping 50 times in the 12 games he played. The benching happened because Wentz was rendered ineffective by the ineptness around him and Hurts’ running ability can mitigate the disaster that exists on the offensive line.

Hurts is suddenly the new flavor of the month because the Eagles stayed alive in the division race thanks to a three-point win over New Orleans Sunday, despite the fact he has completed only 55.6 percent of his passes in the games he’s played this season.

Pederson noted that adjusting to play a mobile quarterback can be difficult “because a lot of times, they don’t account for him. They think he’s going to be seven, eight, nine yards deep in the pocket and he’s going to sit there and throw the football from the pocket. Any time you can create a passing lane and you’ve got a quarterback that can push up in the pocket and then separate from there, it stresses the defense.

“It stresses the coverage, especially if teams want to play man coverage because all eyes are on the receivers and they’re not on the quarterback. And that’s where some of the plays can really show up.”

The Cardinals obviously know all about that and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Co. see quarterback Kyler Murray every day.

That is the game within the game that will likely determine who comes out ahead this week.