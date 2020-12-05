SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

My Take: A Plan to Expand the College Football Playoff

Howard Balzer

Two additional weeks. That’s it; two additional weeks.

As the college football powers-that-be wrestle with how meaningful the College Football Playoff will be in this most unusual of seasons, they should realize there is one surefire way to gain as much attention as possible.

Add two additional weeks. That’s it; two additional weeks.

Most everyone knows (or should know) a four-team playoff is no way to decide a national champion. Yes, four teams is better than two. And two was better than somehow believing voting resulted in having a letigimate champion.

The reality is that 16 teams compete for the FCS title, 28 in Division II and 32 in Division III. And we are supposed to swallow hook, line and sinker that only four teams from the top football division should qualify for the postseason?

We’ve heard all the reasons why anything bigger would be unwieldy, but, again, it’s two additional weeks of games.

And, even for those who deep down think that’s the best way to crown a champion, they should realize something different has to be done this year.

What a perfect time to expand the playoffs to 16 teams. Currently, the semifinals are set for Jan. 1 with the title game Jan. 11.

No need to change that, so let’s figure out how to accomplish the obvious.

Play four games each on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 with the top eight seeded teams playing home games. Then, two games on Christmas Day and two the following day that can again be played at the higher-seeded sites.

Now comes the fun. Looking at the rankings from this week's AP Top 25, here’s how the first round would look, understanding that it would likely be different after all games are played.

No. 16 Wisconsin at No. 1 Alabama

No. 15 Oklahoma State at No. 2 Notre Dame

No. 14 Northwestern at No. 3 Clemson

No. 13 BYU at No. 4 Ohio State

No. 12 Indiana at No. 5 Texas A&M

No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Florida

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Cincinnati

No. 9 Iowa State at No. 8 Georgia

Imagine the pageantry. Imagine wall-to-wall meaningful football. Imagine through-the-roof television ratings.

What’s the downside? There’s only a huge upside that would make a disjointed, dysfunctional season one to remember.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Angelo Blackson Misses Practice Friday with Illness

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Angelo Blackson missed practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game with an illness that is not COVID-19 related.

Howard Balzer

My Take: Radio Host Ripping Murray is True 'Coney Island Sideshow'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was labeled an “impostor” and “Coney Island sideshow” by a radio host.

Howard Balzer

Hopkins, Baker Leading Position Groups in Pro Bowl Fan Vote

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker lead their respective position groups in the Pro Bowl fan vote after second returns.

Mason Kern

Domata Peko Sr. Waited for the 'Right Call' before Signing with Arizona Cardinals

Veteran nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. wanted to play for the contending Arizona Cardinals and for his former coach Vance Joseph.

Alex Weiner

Round 8: Hopkins and Ramsey Have First Battle in NFC West

All-Pros DeAndre Hopkins and Jalen Ramsey face off for the first time on NFC West teams after past battles in the AFC South.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons Needs to Tackle Smart

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said the way the game is officiated now that linebacker Isaiah Simmons has to lower his target on tackles.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Participate in My Cause My Cleats

Arizona Cardinals have numerous players participating in the NFL 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign this week.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Thursday practice injury report.

Howard Balzer

Baker Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was nominated for the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Thursday, an honor WR Larry Fitzgerald won in 2014.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Partner with Arizona Pet Project to Host Food Pantry

State Farm Stadium and the Arizona Cardinals host a drive where families can pick up pet food to help alleviate an expense this holiday season.

Alex Weiner