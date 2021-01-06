My Take: 'Fire Kliff Kingsbury' Crowd Should Calm Down

The fire-the-coach crowd wants Kliff Kingsbury’s head after the Arizona Cardinals finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

The "fire Kliff Kingsbury" crowd has predictably let their voices be heard after the disappointing end to the Cardinals 2020 season.

Social media can be a wonderful thing, but it also can be an ugly swamp for those who let raw emotion get in the way of rational thinking.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a place for measured criticisms, many of which were duly noted here by AllCardinals in the aftermath of Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

However, that doesn’t mean it makes any sense to have a knee-jerk reaction and jettison Kingsbury, who was instrumental in bringing quarterback Kyler Murray to the desert and injecting some life into the franchise.

Especially when the team has already had three head coaches, including three different defensive systems, in the last four seasons. To make it four in five would be folly of the highest order.

There were also some that called for the departure of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who simply patched together an injury-ravaged unit that got significant performances from several unexpected sources throughout the year, taking the defense from worst in the NFL to middle of the pack.

Very telling was that a petition drive to fire Kingsbury has received a whopping 32 signatures on Change.org.

As for Murray, there was even one suggestion that third-stringer Brett Hundley should be the team’s starting quarterback. Let that one sink in for a while.

Yes, Murray continues to be a work in progress and the critical mistakes at times have to be corrected. However, he accounted for 37 touchdowns (26 passing 11 running) and passed for 3,971 yards on a 67.2 percent completion rate, 7.12 yards per attempt with 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 94.3.

Anyone that thinks Hundley could produce in the same galaxy as that clearly resides on a planet other than Earth. As for his status alongside backup Chris Streveler, that may be further debated.

Murray does need to be better on third down and in the fourth quarter, but much of that is as much a team issue as his problem.

An offensive line that struggled against physical defensive fronts led to massive inconsistency on offense, which included too many negative plays on first or second down that created many unmanageable third downs. That led to a 55.6 completion percentage, 6.04 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns and half of his season total for interceptions. The third-down passer rating of 72.3 ranked 24th in the NFL.

In the fourth quarter, where most games are won (or lost), was slightly better than third down (61.5 completions, 6.83 per attempt, seven touchdown and four interceptions). But his 87.0 rating ranked 26th in the league.

Finishing is what good teams do, whether it’s in games or seasons.

Still, the reality — a word not in the vocabulary of the rabble-rousers — is that a team which won three games in 2018 and earned the first overall selection of the 2019 draft, won five games that season and improved to eight in 2020.

It’s why left tackle D.J. Humphries responded as he did Monday when asked his reaction to fans calling for the removal of Kingsbury, and said, while holding back, “I have no reaction to those fans.”

Humphries' silence spoke volumes, essentially agreeing with those inside a club’s walls that repeatedly say, “Ignore the noise.”

That doesn’t mean the way the season ended wasn’t troublesome. With a playoff spot on the line, to lose the final two games when the opponents scored a total of 38 points — while starting backup quarterbacks — is shocking.

But, in many ways, it was a symbolic way to end a season that indeed was a "roller coaster" as described by safety Budda Baker.

Sometimes, losing can be a good thing. Had the Cardinals managed to defeat a ravaged Rams team and then lost to the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs, just qualifying might have made the team believe it was better than it really was. Plus, they would have a lower draft pick as a result

Still, the opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015 was one that the franchise dreamed of capitalizing on. Their performance, however, left much to be desired.

Now, everyone (yes, including the coaches) can look in the mirror and truly know what it takes to win in a league where there’s not that much difference between winning eight or 10 games, but also not that much difference in winning eight or six.

That makes the next few months crucial ones for this franchise. There are numerous decisions on potential free agents ahead, along with some intense self-scouting to be accomplished by the coaching staff to identify where improvement is necessary and how to make it happen.

Another start-over would likely be detrimental. However, if 2021 fails to produce continued progress and the inconsistency isn’t reversed, we could be having a very different conversation at this time next year.