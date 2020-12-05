One of the cardinal rules of being in the media is not to make yourself the story. Maybe that’s becomes passe' because we all know there are those on radio or television that purposefully try to make themselves as such, rather than whatever it is they are ranting about.

Several weeks ago, Bart Scott of ESPN went over the top with criticism of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and then decided to be vulgar on Twitter when he was questioned about it. He later deleted the tweet.

Now, CBS Sports Radio host Ben Maller has joined the fray with consistently childish comments about Murray that go beyond worthy criticism and are merely designed to bring attention to himself. Perhaps he wants the attention — something like this column will present Perhaps he will consider me among the people he ripped with this: “You just can't take (Murray) seriously or the people that prop him up, the fanboys in the Arizona media and the diabolical Cardinals fans.”

Really? As if it’s only those people that have saluted Murray and his overall ability this season.

Hey, if Murray has a poor game, he is called out for it. And Murray acknowledges the issues when they arise. But radio hosts like Maller ignore that and believe they can impress listeners with low-brow “humor.”

Like this: "He has been exposed as an imposter when forced to win games with his arm. His goose is cooked. That's not my opinion, it is a fact. MVP my ass.”

"Fact," not opinion. Seriously?

He also said this week after the New England game that Murray has “alligator arms,” whatever that means, and that he is “a different kind of goat. He's the smelly kind of goat; he's got the goat horns on.”

Cute. Maller also noted that the Patriots defense was the same one “(New York Jets quarterback) Joe Flacco sliced up a few weeks back.”

While Flacco isn’t what he once was, he still has a Super Bowl ring and for his career has passed for over 40,000 yards with 224 touchdowns and has started 175 NFL games. That’s almost 150 more than Murray’s 27.

Maller cited as “evidence” for his diatribe the widely circulated record the Cardinals have when Murray has failed to rush for 40 yards, but declined to mention his passing numbers from those games.

This season, Murray has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 255.8 yards per game with 19 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a passer rating of 95.9.

Is he still a work in progress? Absolutely. Is he an impostor? Well, Maller apparently doesn’t know the actual meaning of the word, which is: “a person who pretends to be someone else in order to deceive others, especially for fraudulent gain.”

Hm. It appears as if Maller is actually talking about himself.

Of course, one of those that respects what Murray can do, someone that isn’t from "all the media (that) is pumping up the legend of Kyler Murray" is Rams head coach Sean McVay. You know, someone that actually watches tape and knows a thing or two about quarterbacks.

As defenses have tried to take away what Murray can do this season, McVay said, “I’m still seeing an unbelievably dynamic player. I’m seeing a great offense that’s very explosive. I’m seeing a good system, and I’m seeing a guy that can do anything that you ask whether it’s make plays in the pocket, keep his eyes down the field, make off-schedule plays.

"In terms of some of the limited opportunities when he is actually running zone read or plays that he can be utilized as a runner where he doesn’t just organically throw or drop back on some pass plays where he kind of just creates on his own. Teams are saying, ‘Alright, let’s go ahead and give it all and take the ball out of his hands.’ I’m not seeing any fall off. I’m seeing a really explosive, dynamic offense that’s going to be a really great challenge for our defense. I think this quarterback is special.”

Noting his improvement from last season, McVay said, “He was such a great player last year. You see all the accolades, but the overall command, I think the comfort. The rapport between he and (head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury), you can just see, there’s not anything that this guy can’t do. I think he’s recognizing and seeing the field really well. Obviously, he can make all the throws, but just a playmaker. And the one thing to me that always separates the good ones from the great ones is, do you bring people with you? And when I watch from afar just as a fan of football, the guy brings people with him.

“There’s a belief that he has in himself and how that breathes confidence in his teammates. He’s a great competitor, and you’re just seeing him mature and play the position one snap at a time. Kliff has done a great job, and ultimately, Kyler’s the one getting it done. I really wish they weren’t in our division.”

As for Murray’s statement that he doesn’t need to run the ball to win, McVay agreed, saying, “I think that’s true because he’s a great player who can beat you with his arm or his legs or his brain. So, when you have the ability to make people pay in so many ways, you don’t have to be a running quarterback to win games and play at a high level. I look no further than when he was playing with a bad hamstring against us, and he was spraying it all over the field in the last game of the year. So, this guy is the real deal. I definitely believe that if he needs to, he can certainly make plays, but he said, can they win? Can they be a really good offense if he’s not a runner? I absolutely agree with him.”

So, we will leave with this last “look at me” comment from Maller: "We believe in truth in broadcasting and Kyler Murray at this point is akin to a Coney Island sideshow. As a passer, he comes up appropriately short.”

We will leave it up to you to decide who the real "Coney Island sideshow" truly is.