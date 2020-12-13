My Take: No Words Needed; Sunday is 'Must-Win' for Cardinals

Nine weeks ago, the Cardinals were reeling. They had experienced two ugly losses to the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, two teams that are currently a combined 7-15 against the other teams on their schedule.

At 2-2 and at the quarter pole of the season, the team talked about the upcoming game at MetLife Stadium against the winless New York Jets as a “must-win.”

Perhaps a tad early for that kind of talk, but the result was a 30-10 victory that began a stretch where the Cardinals won three consecutive games to tie Seattle for first place in the NFC West following Week 7.

Since then, after the bye in Week 8, the Cardinals have lost four of five — and three consecutive — with the only win an improbable one courtesy of the 'Hail Murray' connection with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

So, here they are reeling yet again at 6-6 at the three-quarter pole of the season, knowing that Sunday’s game against the Giants at, yes, MetLife Stadium, could be season-defining.

A few weeks ago, the game looked like a gimmie. However, unlike the Jets, which had lost four straight when the Cardinals visited on Oct. 11, the Giants have won four in a row and find themselves tied for first place in the NFC East with Washington at 5-7.

No one has uttered those “must-win” words for public consumption this past week, but they didn’t have to be spoken. Everyone knows.

A loss would likely be disastrous for a variety of reasons:

It would drop the Cardinals below .500 for the first time this season and would be their fourth consecutive defeat.

A Giants victory would tie them with the Cardinals at 6-7 and one of the teams in Sunday’s San Francisco-Washington game would also be 6-7.

If Minnesota upsets Tampa Bay Sunday, the Vikings and Buccaneers would be 7-6, which is what the Cardinals hope and believe they will be at about 2 PM Arizona time Sunday.

Were that to happen, suddenly there would be multiple teams vying for two wild-card spots.

Surely, a loss wouldn’t eliminate the Cardinals, but even with Philadelphia up next, it’s difficult to imagine them reversing course to play well enough to qualify for the post-season, especially if the offense doesn’t start producing the way it did when 400-plus yards were the norm, not the 298 and 232 totals from the last two games.

What does general manager Steve Keim believe is the formula for success against the improving and confident Giants?

He said Friday on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, “Play mistake-free. They've certainly gotten quite a bit better, not only as a team, but more so when I look at then defensively from a roster standpoint. (General manager) Dave Gettleman has done a nice job on defense, getting better players and improving that side of the ball.

“I'm not sure what we're going to get from a quarterback standpoint, but that really doesn't matter to me. What matters is playing mistake-free football, cleaning up the penalties and executing at a high level. I'm confident we have the playmakers to do that. But there's no excuses; we got to go out and make plays.”

The Cardinals will have to be able to solve a defense that has allowed a total of 66 points in the last four games, albeit with three of the victories against offensively-challenged Washington, Philadelphia and Cincinnati. Of course, eyes opened last week when they limited Seattle to 12 points.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said what he has seen from the Giants is “lots of progression throughout the season. They just got better and better. And that's a sign of really good coaching and players that are locked in and dialed in and playing at a high level. They swarm the football, they give you a bunch of multiple looks, they have veteran safeties back there (Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan), they can disguise it and mix things up and play at a really high level. So it's gonna be huge challenge.”

One thing is certain: We will learn a lot about this team in a three-hour time span Sunday.

We’ll see if it’s a depressing lesson or one that rekindles the optimism of a time not that long ago.