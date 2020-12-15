My Take: Cardinals Red-Zone Stats Hurt by Absurd Rule

The Arizona Cardinals were poor in the red zone Sunday, but they wouldn’t have been as bad were it not for a ridiculous NFL rule.

The Cardinals struggled mightily in the red zone Sunday in their 26-7 victory over the New York Giants, but it wasn’t quite as bad as the official NFL statistics indicate.

That’s because a red-zone opportunity includes any advance by a team into the red zone, even if it occurs on third down and the next snap results in a field goal.

That’s exactly what happened Sunday.

With the score 20-7, the Cardinals began a possession at midfield with 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter. After two first downs, they reached the New York 23-yard line where two plays subsequent gained no yards. On third-and-10, quarterback Kyler Murray connected with running back Chase Edmonds on a 7-yard play to the 16 — in the red zone.

On fourth-and-3, kicker Mike Nugent — who was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad when kicker Zane Gonzalez (back) was downgrade from questionable to out Saturday — converted his third field goal of the game to extend the Cardinals lead to 23-7.

Think about that. The Cardinals did not attempt an offensive play from scrimmage, yet it counts as a red-zone opportunity. Is there anything more absurd than that in the world of NFL numbers?

Well, maybe there is. Like a spike counting as an incompletion against a quarterback, or kneel-downs affecting rushing yardage for the quarterback. Those are plays where there is no attempt to gain yardage, so no player should be penalized.

Still, in the case of the red zone, that one failure to score a touchdown — that shouldn’t count as a failure — doesn’t negate the fact that even without that miss, the Cardinals were a ghastly 2-for-6 in the red zone. It's amplified considering they entered the game tied for first in red-zone touchdown percentage with Green Bay at 75.6 percent.

After Sunday’s game and the official 2-for-7 performance, the Cardinals fell to seventh in the league in touchdown percentage at 68.8 percent, although they are tied for fourth in scoring percentage at 91.7 percent. The Cardinals are also tied for fourth with 48 total red-zone advances.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged the issues that occurred against the Giants.

He said, “They played good defense and we didn’t execute or make the best play calls and that’s what it comes down to. It’s an area we’ve been really strong at, just weren’t great at it today, but you have to give them credit. I thought they played really hard, they have a really good defensive front and kept us out of there.”

The most disappointing was on the first Arizona possession of the game after outside linebacker Markus Golden strip-sacked quarterback Daniel Jones before recovering and returning the ball to the New York 9-yard line.

However, a rush by running back Kenyan Drake on third down and pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver KeeSean Johnson on fourth failed and the Cardinals came away with no points.

For the game, on plays run in the red zone, the Cardinals had 12 rushes for 18 yards (one of which was a 1-yard touchdown by Drake) and Murray completed 4 of 8 passes for 21 yards, with the biggest the 7-yard toss to tight end Dan Arnold that gave the team a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

Surely, there won’t be a lot of yards in the compacted red-zone area, but going forward, the production has to be better than gaining 39 total yards on 16 plays.