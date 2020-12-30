My Take: R-E-L-A-X; Cardinals QB Tryout McDonald Won't be Rostered This Week

The Arizona Cardinals had tryouts with six players Monday, including quarterback Cole McDonald, but he won't be supplanting any QB on the current roster.

Some segments of the Cardinals fan base got themselves in a tizzy Tuesday when word spread that former Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald had a tryout with the team Monday.

The over-reaction was fueled by a non-bylined, purely flight of fancy story on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the team’s radio flagship, claiming that if McDonald were signed, he could possibly be the team’s No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback Sunday against the Rams if starter Kyler Murray can’t play with a lower leg injury sustained against the 49ers last week.

Really?

This is the same McDonald that was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, waived on Aug. 19 and who hasn’t been on an NFL roster or practice squad since. He did have a stint with the Conquerors of the aptly named Spring League for part of the four-game season played this year in October and November.

So, it is believed that McDonald could somehow sign this week and leap-frog season-long backup Chris Streveler and/or third-stringer Brett Hundley on the depth chart?

Not to mention — OK, I’m mentioning it — because of COVID-19 protocols, McDonald wouldn’t be able to practice for a minimum of five days, which pushes him close to the Saturday deadline to even be eligible to be added to the roster.

The reality is that the Cardinals and all NFL teams look at players during the season not only for their game day ready list, but as potential reserve/future signings for the following year. Teams can begin signing those players next week.

The Cardinals also had tryouts with four other players Monday: Wide receivers Marcus Green, Robert Davis and Khalil Tate; tight end Ian Bunting; and defensive tackle David Parry.

Green (5-8, 191; Louisiana-Monroe) was a sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. He was waived in the cutdown to 53 players and then spent the season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Green was waived by the Eagles on July 26, re-signed Aug. 17, waived Sept. 3 and then was on Philadelphia’s practice squad from Sept. 24-Nov. 3. As a junior in college, Green averaged 32.4 yards on kickoff returns and scored four touchdowns on special teams.

Hey, maybe Green could also sign and return kicks Sunday against the Rams.

Davis (6-3, 210; Georgia State) was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. He was on practice squads with Washington and Philadelphia and was waived/injured this year by the Eagles on Aug. 25. After being placed on reserve/injured Aug. 26, he was waived Sept. 3 with an injury settlement.

Tate (6-2, 215; Arizona) was a quarterback for the Wildcats and in his career passed for 6,318 yards with 57 touchdowns and rushed for 2,285 yards and 19 scores. The Eagles signed him this year as an undrafted free agent to play wide receiver, but he didn’t make it to training camp and was waived July 20. He was listed as a receiver on the league transaction report.

Bunting (6-7, 255; California) signed as an undrafted free agent with Chicago in 2019. He was on practice squads with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts in 2019. Bunting went to training camp this year with the Colts, but was waived/injured on Aug. 23, placed on reserve/injured the next day and waived Sept. 1 with an injury settlement.

Parry (6-2, 317; Stanford) has played 36 games with 32 starts in the NFL. Drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, he started all 16 games in 2015 and 2016, played one game with New Orleans in 2017 and three with Minnesota in 2018. He hasn’t been with an NFL team since being released by the Vikings on Aug. 31, 2019. He has 83 tackles and 5.0 sacks in the NFL.

The Cardinals also named their four protected practicecsquad players for this week on Tuesday, those being defensive linemen Michael Dogbe and Stacy McGee, outside linebacker Terrance Smith and cornerback Jace Whittaker.