Former NFL WR Burleson Claims Cardinals a Top 5 Bandwagon Team

Mason Kern

The offseason hype is continuing for the Arizona Cardinals.

The franchise made waves when it completed arguably the most marquee acquisition of the offseason by trading running back David Johnson to the Houston Texans for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Add that to key signings at positions of need in defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and linebackers Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell, as well as the Cardinals draft picks, and the roster turnover looks like a massive upgrade; on paper. Many players have tried to downplay the subsequent hype with similar disdain for "paper champions."

In reality, they want their play to do the talking.

As a result of the influx of talent, many pundits feel as if the Cardinals will take a significant leap in the win column this season under the second-year regime of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray under center.

Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson — who played for the Minnesota Vikings (2003-2005), Seattle Seahawks (2006-2009), Detroit Lions (2010-2013), a brief stint on the practice squad for the Cleveland Browns in April of 2014 before being cut in August and now an analyst on NFL Network's Good Morning Football show — named the Cardinals No. 5 on his "top five bandwagon teams" for the 2020 season.

"Here's the thing: you've got Kyler Murray," Burleson said. "We know what that Year 2 leap looks like for a lot of quarterbacks. You're more comfortable in the system, you don't have the rookie jitters, you understand the playbook even more. Oh, and not to mention, along with (wide receiver) Larry Fitzgerald, you add (wide receiver) DeAndre Hopkins' additional leadership and play-making ability. You know there's a conversation of best wide receiver in the league? Well, DeAndre Hopkins is always in that conversation and nothing will change. I guarantee there will be a little bit of a run-and-gun offense.

"But with that said, you know who's going to ball out as well on this offense? (Running back) Kenyan Drake. When you have that many wide receivers, you're going to be able to do your thing as a running back. There's going to be a lot more holes opening up for you. And then on the defensive side of the ball, (cornerback) Patrick Peterson is still balling. And how about (linebacker) Isaiah Simmons? We've got a new Zeke the Freak (Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott) in the NFL."

As a result of the various newness Burleson mentioned on the Cardinals' roster, he claims there will be an influx of new fans that crave a successful team. Although Arizona won just five games last year, Burleson believes that more success is on the horizon and disloyal fans who want to "be on a team's bandwagon that wasn't necessarily as hyped as last year" will flock as a result.

The other teams on Burleson's list include the following:

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  2. Las Vegas Raiders
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Indianapolis Colts
