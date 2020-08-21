New Defensive Line Additions Impressing in Camp

Last season, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was forced to continuously work with defensive line personnel that were not fully prepared for consistent reps at the NFL level due to the position group being decimated by injuries. As a result, it was one of the units the franchise poured resources into trying to revamp.

The marquee signing was breakout Buffalo Bills lineman Jordan Phillips, Trevon Coley was added as a depth option from Indianapolis and the organization selected two in the fourth round of the NFL Draft: Leki Fotu out of Utah and Rashard Lawrence from LSU.

As for where the unit is chemistry-wise early in preseason camp, Phillips said there is a lot of work to be done.

"We've got a long ways to go," he said. "We have a lot of young guys and not a lot of ball that's been played, so until we get out there and really bullets start flying, I'm not going to sit here and speculate on what's going to happen and what's not going to happen. So, whatever we put on that first week, that's who we are. And hopefully it's good."

As for the potential impact Phillips may have on the Cardinals defense, coaches are optimistic and have been impressed with his natural ability in recent practices.

"Jordan is going to bring a big presence inside that we haven't had since (Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman and former Cardinal) Calais Campbell because he's a big, physical body," Arizona defensive line coach Brentson Buckner said. "He's a big, tall man and he eats up space, has a great get off and we just want to make sure that quarterback doesn't have a soft pocket. And he's been good; he's getting better. The thing about Jordan, he's still a baby in football years. He don't have a lot of wear and tear on his body. There's still a lot of stuff he don't know that he don't know. So, he's going to be a totally different player two years from now because he's constantly getting better."

Added head coach Kliff Kingsbury: "Jordan has been awesome since he's been here. He is a force inside. When he wants to take over a drill, he can. And to see a big guy play with that type of athleticism inside and run down screens and different things. It's been fun to watch and he has a chance to be a big difference-maker for us and be one of the top d-lineman in this league from what I can see."

Phillips agrees with that statement and he is not shy about expressing confidence in his ability. He already considers himself in the upper echelon of players at his position.

"For me, personally, I feel like I'm already there," he said. "I can play all downs, I'm really good in the run, I'm really good in the pass, I can run down screens, I have a great motor. So, to say I'm not up there is behind me already. Now I've just got to go out there and prove it again."

For the rookies' part, they both have drawn rave reviews with Phillips and coaches all saying that Lawrence has looked more like a veteran than a first-year pro.

"Rashard, he already seems like he's a vet," Phillips said. "He comes off the ball so hard. He uses his hands really well. He's already making a lot of plays. I've been really impressed with him. And he just works. He works hard, he knows his plays and he just sees. He does stuff already that you wouldn't expect a rookie to do. So, I asked Buck the other day, 'How did he drop to the fourth round?' I said, 'This is the best d-lineman I've seen in a long time.' And I know that's high praise for a rookie, but just his mechanics, his techniques, it's already out of the roof. So, the sky's the limit for him."

Buckner contrasted Lawrence's personality on and off the field and said his play-style lends him to operate effectively in the Cardinals' 3-4 system.

Rashard is a football player's football player," he said. "You look at him on the field and then when he comes off the field, he has these little teacher glasses that he wears. He's real laid back. The one thing that I like about him, he's not afraid to laugh at himself. If guys make fun or say something about him, he laughs, he has fun, but he's very studious about it. He loves football. And he's just a country kid. He's not too big, he's not too small. He would be just as happy sitting on the bank of a lake fishing all day, then he would out here playing football. That's just who he is.

"And he has a workman mentality. When the switch goes on in football practice, you see a total different guy. That urgency goes up. He's flying to the ball, he hustles. He's one of those guys that when you hear a coach say, 'Work so hard you're about to pass out.' That's Rashard, but as soon as the horn blows and we're back in the hotel, it's slow motion. It's summer breeze, lemonade, tea. He's not burning a whole bunch of calories when we are off the field, but he's been great. He stepped in like he's been a five-year veteran already. And I think that goes with the way he was raised and also being at LSU playing in a big-time program.

In the open portions of practices, Fotu has been observed not wearing gloves during drills. That has been a shocking element in the eyes of those around him. His size was already intimidating enough.

"Leki is the biggest person I've ever seen," Phillips said. "I don't get around people that make me feel small. You just look at him, I'm just like, 'How are you this big? How do you move this well?' And once he can make that transition, getting off the ball, attacking, being violent, he's going to be a problem. He's going to be the biggest, dynamic football player we've seen in a long time.



"As soon as I saw Leki didn't have gloves on, I said, 'OK, you're crazy. I'm not going to mess with you. Whatever you want to do, bro, you can have it.' Anybody that doesn't wear gloves is just like, something's wrong with you. And for him just to click, like I said, I was in the same situation. It's just something that takes time and it's just more of a confidence thing than anything because you're looking at different things, you're seeing different things, you're feeling different things and it's just once you finally start, 'OK, this is how it's supposed to feel. This is how it's supposed to feel. This is how it's supposed to feel.' And then that's when you start getting dangerous."

Added Buckner: "Leki's one of the biggest human beings I've ever been around. The thing with Leki that I've seen that I love about Leki is, he's not afraid to be coached. He wants to be coached. He wants me, even when he's right, he's trying to find me a way to tell him he's wrong. I'm like, 'No, son. I've got to give you credit. You was right.' And the thing about it, he's so humble. He's like a gentle giant and the thing I want with him, I said, 'Leki, this is what I want you to realize. You're going to be one of the biggest men in the NFL. You're stronger than everybody, be a bully. It's free to be a bully in the NFL. Realize can't nobody whoop you. Be a bully, get mad, tear somebody's arm off.'

"He's so caring, but he works hard. I love him. A lot of people want to judge what he is, but people have to realize he played in a different system at Utah. He two-gapped the whole time. But if you watch him run and move and you watch him play rugby, he can run. He's just got to retrain his body. And the thing that's hurting him the most, we didn't have an offseason, but the thing I like about him, he's out there before practice. He's out there after practice. And he's trying to make up those lost reps ... He's a great kid. I'm glad we made that decision. He's going to be a great Cardinal for us."

Kingsbury has noted similar traits from Fotu.

"Leki, he's a massive human being and he's all about getting better," Kingsbury said. "Played in a different style of defense there at Utah, but he's been open to coach Buck and has been working his tail off to get better. And he's just a big, tough guy. I wouldn't want to mess with him that's for sure. You watch his rugby highlights and I can only imagine what that was like. We're excited to have him and we're excited to see where that goes."