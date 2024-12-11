All Cardinals

Giants Add Cardinals CB

The Arizona Cardinals lost a practice squad cornerback to the New York Giants.

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Divaad Wilson (27) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The New York Giants are signing Arizona Cardinals practice squad cornerback Divaad Wilson, as first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the news in his Wednesday press conference.

"I am happy for his opportunity. He loves ball. He puts everything into his craft. So good luck to him. Had a good talk with him last night," he told reporters.

Wilson will be placed on New York's active roster ahead of their Week 15 battle against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wilson first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After not making their roster, the Cardinals signed Wilson in September of that year and has remained with the team to this point.

Wilson started one game for Arizona last year and has played in two games for the Cardinals in 2024, playing in wins against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. All 12 of his snaps this season came on special teams.

The Giants are just 2-11 on the season while Arizona is 6-7.

The Cardinals face the New England Patriots this week in hopes of ending a three-game losing skid. Arizona still has a slight chance to make the postseason (though they'll need help) while the Giants have been out of the playoff picture for weeks now.

