REPORT: Jets Heavily Favored to Hire Former Cardinals HC
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks could find himself in the NFL again.
After spending last season as a volunteer advisor with the Charlotte 49ers, Wilks has been a popular candidate in the NFL's 2025 coaching cycle - having been rumored with a handful of coordinator spots including the opening with the Indianapolis Colts, who did indeed interview him before moving in a different direction.
Wilks is reportedly a favorite to regain defensive coordinator duties with the New York Jets under new head coach Aaron Glenn, and according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Wilks will be interviewing with the organization tonight.
Jets insider Connor Hughes says it sounds like Wilks will be the guy in New York calling defensive plays.
Wilks previously spent one season as the head coach of the Cardinals, going just 3-13 en route to the No. 1 overall pick landing in Arizona for the 2019 NFL Draft. Wilks was fired which prompted the hire of Kliff Kingsbury and eventual selection of Kyler Murray.
Wilks has a strong resume as a defensive coordinator at places such as the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns, earning a Super Bowl appearance with the 49ers in 2023 while also assuming interim head coach duties with the Panthers in 2022.
The Jets surprisingly fired head coach Robert Saleh in the middle of last season, and their defense took a noticable turn for the worse after he departed. Saleh re-joined the 49ers as their defensive coordinator this offseason.
It sure sounds like Wilks will be the guy in the Big Apple.