Jets Urged to Trade for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
The future of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues to be questioned by outside voices and pundits despite the organization being clear on his place with the organization in 2025.
The upcoming season is very much a make-or-break year for Murray, who is entering his seventh season in the league and has yet to consistently play at No. 1 pick levels.
Murray's been one of the more polarizing figures in Arizona sports since his arrival, and some believe his time in the desert could be coming to a close - whether it's this offseason or next.
Who could be eying Murray's talents?
The Athletic recently pieced together a list of potential quarterback targets for the New York Jets after news of Aaron Rodgers not returning dropped - and Murray was on the list:
"The 27-year-old had a solid, if inconsistent, season with the Cardinals in 2024. His best game probably came against the Jets on Nov. 10 (he completed 22 of 24 passes). He finished with 3,851 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 68.8 completion percentage while rushing for 572 yards and five touchdowns," wrote Zack Rosenblatt.
"He’s dynamic and his contract is reasonable at this stage ($18 million base salary in 2025, $22.8 million in 2026 and $19.5 million in 2027). The Cardinals would only incur a $10.7 million dead-cap hit in 2025 if they cut him post-June 1 and could replenish some draft capital — though, again, there aren’t many ready-made replacements out there for Murray this offseason, and Arizona likely wants to compete for the playoffs in 2025."
Rosenblatt is correct - the Cardinals likely won't be trading Murray simply thanks to their trajectory as a playoff contender moving into 2025. It wouldn't make much sense to blow things up at quarterback, at least moving into next season.
Though if the Cardinals did opt to trade Murray this offseason, New York would make sense. The Jets were listed as one of four possible destinations by our own Richie Bradshaw - which you can read more about here.