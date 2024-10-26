Jets Urged to Trade for Cardinals Star Budda Baker
ARIZONA -- Trade speculation surrounding Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker will only continue to ramp up as the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline crawls closer.
Baker is no stranger to trade talks - he requested a trade in the 2023 offseason in hopes of obtaining a new lucrative deal.
The Cardinals re-worked some things in Baker's contract to give more guaranteed money, though Baker is still scheduled to be a free agent after this season - and with the Cardinals not exactly propping themselves up as contenders, Baker's a popular name in trade buzz.
Could a move happen? And who would be a fit for Baker?
ESPN's Ben Solak on why the New York Jets makes sense for Baker as a trade partner:
"Which player should they target? Cardinals safety Budda Baker . If you're all-in, you're all-in. Baker is a six-time Pro Bowler in the final year of his deal, and the Cardinals are clearly willing to listen to offers on him. Baker is the aggressive safety with slot coverage ability that is perfect for the Jeff Ulbrich defense. And with Chuck Clark on injured reserve (ankle), there are snaps to be had in the Jets' defensive backfield."
Recently, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke on possibly making a move at the deadline.
“(General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort) does everything that he can in his power to make our team better, so I trust in that. We're on the same plan of what's going on there. I'm excited about these guys that are going to get opportunities this week and moving forward," Gannon told reporters.
“We have conversations every day about everything.”
If the Cardinals do feel the need to be sellers at the deadline, Baker is undoubtedly the top name to watch.
With the Jets looking to salvage their season, it would make sense to watch New York push even more chips to the middle of the table and grab a player to strengthen their defensive side of the ball.
More Arizona Cardinals News
Cardinals Make Final Moves vs Dolphins
Three Bold Predictions for Cardinals vs Dolphins
Dolphins vs Cardinals Panic Meter
Marvin Harrison Jr. Gets Honest on Slow Start