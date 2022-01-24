My Take: Who Can We Trust?

Sifting through the conflicting reporting that has become an unwelcome part of Twitter.

Sifting through ever conflicting reports and agendas can be a daunting task, and that was surely the case last week when the first tweet was launched about the Cardinals three days after their dispiriting loss to the Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

(I’ll refrain from calling it Super Wild Card Weekend when four of the six games were decided by a total of 90 points.) The last two days were certainly the Super Divisional Round, but that’s a story for another day, and I digress.)

In that first tweet from former Cardinals employee Kyle Odegard came the BREAKING NEWS that owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had a “tense” meeting during which “s--- hit the fan,” and that Bidwill “was unhappy with (the) late-season slide and intimated changes were possible.”

It’s truly shocking that Bidwill was allegedly “unhappy.” Breaking news would have been if Bidwill expressed pleasure with the way the season ended, not only with the loss to the Rams but after five consecutive home losses.

Odegard’s tweet accelerated the requisite damage control and expected spin. Within minutes, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media tweeted that a meeting didn’t happen and during a later appearance on the Pat McAfee Show said, “I just know that the meeting hadn't happened yet. It's probably going to because the owner and coach always meet (after the season). I just know it hadn't happened. Nothing was wrong with anything else (in the tweet) except I don't love the journalism practice of allowing a source to frame a situation."

John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports 98.7 FM tweeted, “There was no meeting and that no such meeting is even scheduled. I double and triple checked this. There was not a meeting.”

There’s an awful lot to unpack there, especially Rapoport’s claim that he doesn’t care for the practice “of allowing a source to frame a situation" as if he’s never done that.

As for the meeting, how does anyone aside from who is directly involved absolutely “know” one took place, didn’t take place or or if one is scheduled?

The reality is they don’t. What is reported is what they were all told by a source. So, when there are conflicting reports, no one knows which source is being honest.

What everyone should know and always consider is the agenda of those providing the sourcing.

After all, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic wrote, “A source told me Thursday evening that while he could not confirm a meeting took place, he could confirm that Bidwill is “very, very upset about the way the season ended, especially the last half of the regular season.

“Another source on Friday said no meeting had taken place yet, and that neither Kingsbury nor Keim were getting fired.”

On one level, it would be surprising if there hadn’t been some sort of meeting almost 72 hours after the game.

On another level, team sources clearly elected to put out the word that there wasn’t a meeting even if there was.

Every reporter has to have their eyes wide open, knowing there’s a reason they receive the information they do.

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter contradicted himself within a few hours with tweets about the firing of Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

Go back a few years and recall that the entire narrative of the deflated football controversy involving then-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was fueled by a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, who was told by someone in the NFL a lie about how many balls had been deflated for a playoff game against the Colts. We can only imagine what the agenda was there.

Significant sports reporting these days is all about which national “insider” will get his story on Twitter the fastest.

One of those NFL cycles will begin in less than two months when there will be breathless tweets about free-agent contracts that contain incomplete and sometimes inaccurate information thanks to texts from agents designed to make themselves look good.

Does the tweeter ask the agent how much of the money is totally guaranteed at signing, or how many void years there are, or what the incentives are for the deal to reach the “up-to” value of the contract?

Of course not. That would take too long when the goal is to get the tweet out as quickly as possible.

So, what do we know about what, if anything, happened in Tempe last week? We don’t know who cleaned up the mess after it hit the fan.

We do know Bidwill wasn’t happy, but then again, no one was.

So much for BREAKING NEWS.

And now they all have to watch NFC West rivals San Francisco and the Rams, teams the Cardinals were 3-1 against in the regular season, play next Sunday for a spot in Super Bowl LVI.